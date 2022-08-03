A body language expert has revealed what she believes to be the ‘truth’ behind Luca Bish’s reaction to Davide and Ekin-Su‘s Love Island win.

Viewers reckon Luca and his reality TV partner Gemma were “fuming” when they placed second on the ITV2 series.

Moments after the result was announced by Laura Whitmore, Luca appeared to be frowning. Social media users were quick to accuse him of being “moody” and not “gracious in defeat”.

And now Judi James has claimed the 23-year-old was “caught off guard” by the result.

Viewers have been discussing Luca and his frown on Love Island (Credit: YouTube)

‘Truth’ behind Luca’s reaction on Love Island

Judi, familiar to Big Brother viewers for her body language analysis, claims Luca found it ‘hard to smile’ before the winners were announced.

She claimed: “I think he was trying to remember to smile and this horrible rictus grin was coming up but of course after the other two won you’ve got a shot of him frowning and then suddenly realising ‘the other cameras are on us’.

Judi went on to explain how smiles originate around the eyes – but Luca’s grin did not appear genuine, in her opinion.

She added: “It’s called a lightning smile which is when it comes from nowhere and then it vanishes to nowhere as well. You know a smile takes a long time to go through the face and it starts with the eyes. He’s just trying to do it with his mouth and it looks completely lacking in any authenticity.”

He was soon chuckling, however (Credit: YouTube)

‘You can see his thought process’

Judi also speculated Luca and Gemma may have been surprised to lose out. She suggests they may have perceived themselves as the ‘real couple’.

She also suggested Luca’s body language may have given away his true feelings throughout the series.

It’s called a lightning smile which is when it comes from nowhere and then it vanishes to nowhere as well.

Judi went on: “You can see his thought process all the way through the run. He starts to do this staccato head movement when he’s trying to work out what happened and gives eye dart, but then he’ll react.”

She added she reckons many other of the other cast would have been better at “smiling politely” at such situations.

ED! has contacted a rep for comment on this story.

Laura Whitmore announces Love Island winners Davide Sanclimemti and Ekin-su Cülcüloğlu (Credit: YouTube)

Ekin-Su and Davide won Love Island 2022 with more than 60% of the final vote.

Gemma and Luca placed second with 14%.

