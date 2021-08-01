Love Island viewers ‘threaten to complain to Ofcom’ over Casa Amor recoupling

Love Island viewers threatened to call Ofcom after being left with a huge Casa Amor cliffhanger.

Viewers tuned in on Thursday night with the hope of finding out the final results of the Casa Amor recoupling.

Read more: Love Island viewers ‘complain to Ofcom over gross food challenge’

However, the event was phased over two episodes – and viewers were ultimately left hanging.

They had to wait until Friday to find out if Liam stayed loyal to Millie. Or partnered up with newcomer Lillie.

Viewers were worried about Millie after the Casa Amor debacle! (Credit: ITV)

Casa Amor chaos on Love Island!

Furious viewers took to Twitter to vent their frustration. And many said they were going to contact Ofcom.

One viewer fumed: “Tonight’s ending was absolutely criminal, I’m deffo heading back to the Ofcom website again #LoveIsland.”

Read more: Love Island star stuns viewers with secret royal connection

While another viewer vented: “No tomorrow night? And another cliffhanger? I will be making my Ofcom complaint.”

A third viewer argued: “I’m actually filing an Ofcom complaint on that cliffhanger bc wtf??? #LoveIsland.”

A shock twist was revealed for Millie and Liam on Friday’s episode (Credit: ITV)

And a fourth user declared: “I actually so annoyed about how #LoveIsland ended. I’m putting my pen to paper like I’m Shakespeare and writing to Ofcom.”

However, they got their answer on Friday’s episode – as Liam did stay loyal to Millie in the end.

But this wasn’t the end of Lillie’s journey. As she then revealed to Millie that she and Liam had kissed and shared a bed at Casa Amor.

Sunday’s episode will reveal the aftermath of her confessions. And ultimately whether Millie and Liam will stay together after all.

Many Love Island complaints to Ofcom

Indeed, this is by no means the first time viewers have threatened to report the show to Ofcom.

In fact, Love Island has received thousands of Ofcom complaints over the years.

Most recently the show received some 1,500 complaints in relation to Danny Bibby’s arrival.

Former Love Island contestant Danny Bibby made a racist slur on social media (Credit: ITV)

The controversial addition was exposed as having used a racial slur on social media back in 2019.

He responded with a statement from the villa: “I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all I am not a racist person and it’s unacceptable language and ignorant.

“I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again. I am a kind loving person and hopefully you get to see that in the show.”

So what is Ofcom?

Ofcom is also known as The Office of Communications. It is a government-approved regulatory and competition authority.

It covers the broadcasting, telecommunications and postal industries of the United Kingdom.

Ofcom allows members of the public to report incidents in which they believe Ofcom rules and regulations have been broken.



The organisation is capable of issuing fines to organisations that they believe have violated Ofcom terms.

However, it does not deal with BBC programming. Separate complaints must be filed directly to the BBC instead.

How do I make an Ofcom complaint?

Ofcom allows you to file a complaint through their official website. You can also contact them by phone via 0300 123 3333.

So what did you think of this year’s Casa Amor on Love Island? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.