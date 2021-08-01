Love Island: Teddy Soares shocks fellow Casa Amor residents with royal connection revelation

Love Island star Teddy Soares left fellow Islanders and viewers alike blown away after he revealed a surprising royal connection.

The 26-year-old from Manchester has endured some tumultuous times on the ITV 2 reality series, notably with Faye Winter.

Furious fans have raged that Teddy was ‘set up’ after footage was shown to her that led her to believe he had cheated on her.

But now extra footage from spin off show Love Island: Unseen Bits has unearthed another stunning revelation regarding Teddy.

Emotions have run high between Teddy and Faye on Love Island (Credit: Love Island YouTube)

Love Island Teddy’s ‘royal connection’

It seems that financial consultant Teddy reckons he has some noble heritage.

A group of contestants – including Teddy and ex Faye – were shown chatting on the sofa swing in previously unaired scenes.

Read more: Love Island memes that must be seen as Lillie drops shock Liam bombshell on horrified Millie

During a discussion about Toby Aromolaran’s Nigerian heritage, Teddy opened up about his own family history.

And it seems Teddy also has link to Nigeria. In fact, he believes it is a very regal relationship.

What has Teddy claimed about his family history?

According to Teddy, he was a Nigerian prince.

Teddy told the group: “I’m going to say something so shocking, I’m actually a prince of one of them.”

He also claims he was Delta State nobility until the death of his grandfather ended the royal connection.

Teddy Soares shocked Love Island pals with royal confession (Credit: Love Island YouTube)

How the Love Island contestants reacted

His fellow reality show participants could not believe what they were hearing.

Aaron quipped, before getting down on one knee: “We’re in the presence of royalty.”

And a wide-eyed Faye laughed: “Hang on, I just need to go and grab my tiara guys!”

Teddy is a true prince, no doubt.

She also joked about having to moderate her behaviour.

Faye said. “I mean I’ve definitely got to stop with burping now.

“I might have to just stop and lay off the swearing so much. But I think I’ve got this, y’know.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teddy Soares (@teddy_soares)

How viewers reacted

Many of those watching at home were impressed by Teddy’s announcement.

“Teddy is a true prince, no doubt #LoveIsland #UnseenBits,” one supporter tweeted.

Read more: Faye and Teddy on Love Island: Fans demand bosses show Teddy’s Casa Amor footage to Faye

Another cooed: “Teddy was a prince. Can he get any more perfect?”.

And another admirer agreed: “OFC Teddy was a prince Look at him, bro. #LoveIsland.”

– Love Island continues at 9pm, ITV2, on Sunday August 1.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.