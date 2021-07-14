Love Island 2021 viewers were left disgusted following Monday night’s food spitting challenge.

The ITV2 dating show often tasks the sexy singletons to a series of light-hearted games.

However, some fans went as far as labelling it “viewer abuse” after the show aired the challenge earlier this week.

Love Island 2021 viewers were disgusting over Monday’s food challenge (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Love Island 2021?

The challenge dubbed ‘Spit the Roast’ saw the Islanders transfer food and liquid to each other.

While the task appeared to be simple, they could only move the items using their mouths.

The game began after Millie received a text which read: “Islanders. Get ready to make a meal of it in today’s couple’s challenge Spit the Roast. #meatandtwoveg #itsallgravy.”

The aim of the game was to do it in record time.

But things turned messy after Jake started a food fight with the boys.

Later on, Liam and Millie were crowned the winners of the challenge.

Jake and Liberty were tasked with being the judges (Credit: ITV)

How did viewers react?

However, viewers were far from impressed with the “revolting” game.

Fans flocked to Twitter to complain over the Love Island challenge.

One said: “To the producers of #LoveIsland: please, for the love of GOD HIMSELF, please stop doing the food challenges. I CANNOT watch food being birdied mouth to mouth one more time. I CANNOT.”

A second wrote: “That food challenge has singlehandedly made me want to cease to exist #disgusting #vomit.”

In addition, a third added: “There is nothing I hate more than this food challenge.”

Meanwhile, others threatened to contact Ofcom.

Just watched Monday’s #LoveIsland and I can’t believe they are still doing these disgusting food challenges where they have to spit in each other’s mouths 🤢 We are still in the middle of a global pandemic and they think this pointless challenge is a good idea 🤷🏾‍♂️😔 — D O N I J O N E S 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TheDoniJones) July 13, 2021

Where do I tell Ofcom that I hate these food challenges? #LoveIsland — lael (@laellosthiscomb) July 12, 2021

speaking to Ofcom about this food spitting challenge 🤢🤢#loveIsland — holly-may ✝️ (@hollymay408) July 12, 2021

One furious viewer tweeted: “I’m calling Ofcom making us watch these food challenges every year is viewer abuse #LoveIsland.”

Another shared: “Me off to the Ofcom website to complain about the Love Island food challenges.”

A third ranted: “This food challenge needs to be banished, I’m calling Ofcom #LoveIsland.”

Plus, one believed the game wasn’t Covid-friendly.

They raged: “That food challenge was disgusting. Please don’t ever do that again. Spitting? Eww. Spitting food in each other mouths?

“Double eww! Plus we literally still have COVID. Both the men and women looked horrified having to do it too.”

ED! has contacted Ofcom for further comment.

