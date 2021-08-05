Love Island contestants made the decision to save Tyler, leaving viewers shocked.

The public have been voting for their favourite couple and tonight the results came in.

The bottom three couples were Mary and Sam, Tyler and Clarisse, and Hugo and Amy.

However in a plot twist it was revealed two boys and two girls would be going home and the fellow islanders had to choose the boy and girl to save.

Hugo, Amy, Clarisse and Sam were dumped from the island (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Love Island fans accuse Chloe Burrows of ‘turning roadman’ but what does the term mean?

The boys decided to save Mary and the girls made the decision to save Tyler.

This meant Sam, Clarisse, Amy and Hugo were all dumped from the island.

However viewers were shocked that the girls made the decision to save Tyler and said they should have saved Sam.

Tyler should of gone and Sam to stay 😞#LoveIsland — KDerouac (@VanityOfJack) August 5, 2021

#LoveIslandUK #LoveIsland Tyler does not deserve to be saved!! And Kaz is an absolute mug — Tia Baker (@TiaaBakerrx) August 5, 2021

they should've saved sam but what a surprise they save tyler for kaz, who shouldn't even be considering him anyways #loveisland — emma (@radiorebelled) August 5, 2021

So you’re telling me they chose Tyler over Sam??? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/eQeEtJFmJe — shauna banks (@shaunabanksxo) August 5, 2021

should’ve saved sam, tyler had his chance.. he’s a worm #LoveIsland — tara (@taraaobrienx) August 5, 2021

Sam’s exit

Sam and Faye were previously coupled up (Credit: ITV)

Viewers were sad to see Sam go, however he revealed he wouldn’t change a thing about his Love Island journey.

When Sam was asked if he’d do anything differently given the chance again, Sam said: “I wouldn’t do anything different because my journey went how it went because of my actions.

“Everything happens for a reason.!”

Love Island: Kaz and Tyler

Tyler came into the villa before Casa Amor and immediately showed an interest in Kaz.

However when he went to Casa Amor, he grew closer to Clarisse.

So you’re telling me they chose Tyler over Sam?

When returning to the villa Tyler decided to couple up with Clarisse and Kaz coupled up with Matthew.

However after the girls made the decision to save Tyler tonight (Thursday, August 5), Matthew told Kaz, who he is coupled up with, that things were over between them.

Kaz and Tyler met before Casa Amor (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Love Island viewers ‘threaten to complain to Ofcom’ over Casa Amor recoupling

Later Tyler and Kaz went for a chat and she admitted she wanted Hugo to stay, as he had been in from the beginning.

As Tyler asked if they could go back to how they were, Kaz said there was a chance. Could things be back on track for Kaz and Tyler?

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

Did you watch tonight’s episode of Love Island? Head over to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leave a comment!