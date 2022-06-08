Love Island tonight: Gemma and Davide head on first date as he drops marriage question

Love Island continues tonight (Wednesday, June 8), and will see Davide and Gemma go on their first date together.

The upcoming episode will also see two new bombshells arrive in the villa! Read on to find out what else we can look out for in tonight’s show.

Gemma and Davide go on their first date tonight (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island tonight

Last night’s episode (Tuesday, June 7) saw Davide decide which girl he wants to couple up with. After spending the day getting to know the girls, the 27-year-old opted to couple up with Gemma Owen, 19.

This means that Liam, who Gemma was coupled up with, is single and vulnerable.

Speaking about Davide’s decision in tonight’s episode, Gemma says: “Me and Davide are now a couple which I’m quite excited about.

Gemma and Davide are now a couple (Credit: ITV2)

“I’m really happy and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him a bit more and seeing where it goes.”

Liam, however, still has hopes that he and Gemma will rekindle their flame.

“I’ve got a good feeling about you. You are girlfriend material, the way you are and the way you carry yourself,” he tells the 19-year-old.

Will Gemma and Liam still get to know each other? (Credit: ITV2)

Gemma on Love Island

Gemma also assures Liam in tonight’s episode that she will keep speaking to him and getting to know him.

Tonight sees Gemma and Davide’s first date – and Gemma drops a huge bombshell on the Italian.

He asks her: “Do you want to get married? Have you ever thought about it?”

Gemma replies: “Yeah definitely. I’d like to get married and I want to have kids.”

“How many?” Davide asks. “Like four!” the 19-year-old replies.

What else happens in episode three?

Tonight’s episode will also see two new bombshells arrive in the villa.

Luca receives a text, saying: “Boys, tonight two girls will enter the Villa. The public have been voting for which boys they should date. #MakeItADouble.”

Ekin-Su and Afia then enter – but who will go on dates with them?

Elsewhere, Andrew is keen to know how Luca feels about Tasha.

“She’s attractive. She pulled me for a chat,” Luca says.

However, later, Andrew seems to imply to Tasha that Luca might not be that keen on pursuing things with her.

Speaking the next day, Luca tells her: “I fancy you. There is no denying that. I want to keep getting to know you but sharing a bed with another person is so hard.”

Tasha then tells Luca what Andrew told her, leaving him less than impressed.

“I’ve got to have a word with Andrew. He’s snaking me,” he says.

Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

