Michael Owen laughs off Love Island comments about daughter Gemma: ‘I came to Germany to avoid that’

Michael Owen has broken his silence after his daughter Gemma made her debut on Love Island.

Michael’s comments came as Gemma, 19, coupled up with Italian hunk Davide, 27, during last night’s episode of the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Owen (@themichaelowen)

Michael Owen breaks Love Island silence

Last night, during coverage of the England vs Germany game, Michael, 42, finally broke his Love Island silence.

As you should well know by now, Michael’s daughter, Gemma, is currently taking part in Love Island.

Prior to the show starting, Michael described Gemma’s involvement as “a father’s worst nightmare”.

Read more: Love Island fans call for Gemma Owen to be ‘taken out’ of show because of age

During yesterday’s coverage, Channel 4 host for the game, Jules Breach, couldn’t help but reference Michael’s daughter.

At the beginning of the show, Jules introduced her fellow pundits for the game.

“England and Arsenal midfielder Jordan Nobbs, former England, Chelsea and West Ham midfielder Joe Cole, and the father of Love Island’s Gemma Owen, Michael Owen here with us,” she said.

Gemma is on Love Island this year (Credit: ITV)

Gemma on Love Island

Jules then continued, asking Michael about Monday night’s (June 6) series premiere.

“A big night for the Owens last night Michael, how are you feeling today?” she asked.

Laughing it off, Michael said: “I came all the way to Germany to try to avoid all that back at home, and you’ve brought it up straight away.”

He then continued, saying: “I’m feeling alright thank you. Yeah.”

“This is taking my mind off it, so don’t bring it back up,” he added.

Gemma has come under fire for her age (Credit: ITV)

She’s only been on the show for two days, but Gemma has already got viewers talking.

Gemma is 19-years-old, making her one of the youngest contestants to ever appear on the show.

Plenty of viewers think that the dressage rider from Cheshire is too young to be on the show, looking for love.

Read more: Silent Witness History cast on BBC One: Who stars in episode 1 of series 25?

“Nah somebody’s gotta get Gemma off. And the fact that she’s 19…” one viewer tweeted.

“Why did I just see that Gemma turned 19 in May!! Naa get her off that show lol. Wayyy too young,” another said.

“Ngl the minimum age for Love Island should be 21+. 19 is wayyyy too young,” a third wrote.

Gemma coupled up with 27-year-old Davide last night too – which will concern viewers even further.

Love Island airs every night at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of our story.