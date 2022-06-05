Diana Ross Sam Ryder Platinum Party at the Palace
Royals

Platinum Party at the Palace: Fans all make same complaint about concert line-up

Where was Adele?

By Carena Crawford

Platinum Party at the Palace aired on BBC One last night as stars of the music world came together to pay tribute to the Queen.

However many fans were left underwhelmed by the line-up of acts at the concert and wondered where the likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran were.

Brian May performs at Platinum Party at the Palace
Brian May and Queen opened the show (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Platinum Party at the Palace draws complaints

Who performed at Platinum Party at the Palace?

The show was opened by Queen and Adam Lambert.

There were performances by Alicia Keys, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra.

Also in the line-up were Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Eurovision‘s Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Meanwhile, stars from the stage and screen, and the sporting world appeared at the event and on film.

These included Sir David Attenborough, Stephen Fry, Ellie Simmonds, Geri Horner and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Prince Charles and Prince William both paid moving tributes to Her Majesty.

Diana Ross closed the show with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

Alicia Keys performs singing at the piano
Alicia Keys’ song about New York didn’t hit the spot (Credit: BBC)

Why did fans complain?

Although on the night the performances were spectacular, some Brits weren’t happy that the likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran weren’t a part of the show.

At what was a decidedly British event, they felt an American headliner was an “odd” choice.

Prince George and Prince William wave their flags and sing a long
Prince George and Prince William had a great time (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Prince George concerns royal watchers with balcony appearance

The royals steal the show

After wowing fans with their walkabout in Wales earlier in the day, young Royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their mum and dad for the concert again.

Both the children looked to be having a great time waving flags and singing along.

And despite the Queen missing out on the celebrations she took part in a pre-recorded segment with Paddington Bear.

Fans called her appearance “epic”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Rod Stewart and Prince George
Platinum Party at the Palace: Royal fans ‘can’t forgive’ Rod Stewart after performance
James Martin smiles on his morning show
James Martin delivers ‘terrible’ news to fans
Kate Garraway looking upset alongside her on Garraway's Good Stuff
Kate Garraway’s self-confidence battle after divorce left her feeling ‘unlovable’
Stephen Mulhern looks amazed during a game on In For A Penny
In For A Penny host Stephen Mulhern’s shock health condition that forced him to quit job
Deborah James heartbreaking admission
Deborah James makes heartbreaking admission about her final days: ‘Dying is hard’
Emmerdale star Charley Webb on kids
Emmerdale star Charley Webb ‘so proud’ as son Buster makes his acting debut