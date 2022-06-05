Platinum Party at the Palace: Fans all make same complaint about concert line-up

Platinum Party at the Palace aired on BBC One last night as stars of the music world came together to pay tribute to the Queen.

However many fans were left underwhelmed by the line-up of acts at the concert and wondered where the likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran were.

Brian May and Queen opened the show (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Platinum Party at the Palace draws complaints

Who performed at Platinum Party at the Palace?

The show was opened by Queen and Adam Lambert.

There were performances by Alicia Keys, Ella Eyre, Craig David, Mabel, Elbow and George Ezra.

Also in the line-up were Duran Duran, Andrea Bocelli, Mimi Webb, Eurovision‘s Sam Ryder, Jax Jones, Celeste, Nile Rodgers, Sigala and Diversity.

Meanwhile, stars from the stage and screen, and the sporting world appeared at the event and on film.

These included Sir David Attenborough, Stephen Fry, Ellie Simmonds, Geri Horner and a specially recorded performance from Sir Elton John.

Prince Charles and Prince William both paid moving tributes to Her Majesty.

Diana Ross closed the show with her first UK live performance in 15 years.

Alicia Keys’ song about New York didn’t hit the spot (Credit: BBC)

Why did fans complain?

Although on the night the performances were spectacular, some Brits weren’t happy that the likes of Adele and Ed Sheeran weren’t a part of the show.

At what was a decidedly British event, they felt an American headliner was an “odd” choice.

I’m confused. All these people saying the concert made them proud to be British…the main acts were American….no Adele? No Ed? Diana Ross headlining? Why did this make u feel more patriotic?? #PlatinumPartyatthePalace — DeanoITFC (@justdeano2021) June 5, 2022

#PlatinumPartyatthePalace wait where’s Ed Sheeran and Adele? Wouldn’t it be better to have British singers? Also I was waiting for George 3rd from Hamilton to come on and sing “I’ll Be Back” — Lizrwriter 🌻 🇺🇦 🐈 😻 (@Lizrwriter) June 5, 2022

Hands down, best part was the Queen and Paddington. I have to wonder though…you are celebrating 70 years of an English Queen. She’s a legend but why was Diana Ross, an American, the headliner? They should have called up @Adele. Just saying. #PlatinumPartyatthePalace — Scheme (@TheSchemer) June 5, 2022

Why is Diana Ross there? Shouldn’t this be an Adele gig? #PlatinumPartyatthePalace #PlatinumJubileePageant — 🍀 KB 🍀 (@OnAirKB) June 5, 2022

Also surprised there was no Coldplay, McCartney, Ringo, Adele, Rolling Stone, Sam Smith, Harry Styles, Sting, Elvis Costello, Seal, Peter Gabriel… the list continues. This lineup is odd and disjointed. #partyatthepalace #PlatinumPartyatthePalace — 🍀 The Lucky Countess 🍀 (@VinylContessa) June 5, 2022

The #PlatinumPartyAtThePalace was fantastic, don’t get me wrong. But where were the British classics? Ed Sheeran? Adele? Take That? Robbie Williams? Paul McCartney? TOM JONES!? 🇬🇧 — Beth Millican (@BethMillican_) June 4, 2022

Prince George and Prince William had a great time (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Prince George concerns royal watchers with balcony appearance

The royals steal the show

After wowing fans with their walkabout in Wales earlier in the day, young Royals Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined their mum and dad for the concert again.

Both the children looked to be having a great time waving flags and singing along.

And despite the Queen missing out on the celebrations she took part in a pre-recorded segment with Paddington Bear.

Fans called her appearance “epic”.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.