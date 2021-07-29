Love Island viewers have accused producers of ‘setting up’ Teddy and Millie after last night’s explosive episode.

The ITV2 reality series provided plenty of dramatic moments on Wednesday night (July 28), as the original villa received a postcard from Casa Amor.

However, viewers were far from impressed with its contents.

Love Island viewers accused producers of ‘setting up’ Teddy and Millie (Credit: ITV)

What happened on Love Island?

The postcard showed the male Islanders seemingly cracking on with the Casa Amor girls.

Teddy, who is coupled up with Faye, was seen snogging Clarisse in the game of Truth or Dare.

Meanwhile, Faye’s partner Liam was pictured sleeping in a bed with Lillie.

During his stay in Casa Amor, Teddy admitted “missing” Faye more than he’s ever missed a girl.

However, Liam has acted far from innocent.

The Welshman has flirted with Lillie throughout his time in the villa, with the pair sharing a kiss on tonight’s show.

Teddy was seen kissing Clarisse on the postcard (Credit: ITV)

But viewers have slammed the show for keeping Millie in the dark.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “They have set Millie up for complete humiliation and I am not okay with it.”

Another added: “Tonight wasn’t drama, tonight wasn’t entertainment, tonight wasn’t a twist it was emotional manipulation. Creating a set up for Millie recoupling and trying to get drama from Faye.”

A third complained: “The producers are evil they used that tame photo of Liam so Millie can experience the full heartbreak at the recoupling.”

A fourth shared: “The producers have set up Teddy to look like he’s playing away but Millie’s still sat there thinking her man could be loyal, where’s her kissing pics – show her!!”

Meanwhile, others further criticised the show for portraying Teddy in a negative light.

the producers mad evil for the way they done that postcard. make teddy look bad bc they know faye will make retaliation moves, but play down liam’s shenanigans to set millie up for heartache at the reunion #LoveIsland — ✨ (@wayt100keen) July 28, 2021

Teddy got done way too dirty. #LoveIsland — sm (@summermillerx) July 29, 2021

FULLY disagree with @LoveIsland sending that picture of Teddy into the villa poor Faye:( #LoveIsland — Tone (@drummond_toni) July 29, 2021

ITV2 viewers fume over Teddy

According to some, the postcard appeared to show him cheating on Faye.

One fumed: “I’m so annoyed #LoveIsland producers have clearly set out to make Teddy the villain, when it’s clearly Liam. Clearly knowing Faye would lose the plot. They’ve downplayed Liam’s antics and Millie is going to be standing there like a dope.”

A second tweeted: “I know it’s reality TV, but this is the first time I’ve felt genuinely a bit sick and upset about Love Island. Grossly misleading producer interference with the sole intention of mining insecurities for mental distress on TV. Poor Teddy and Faye, they deserve better.”

In addition, a third raged: “The producers of #LoveIsland should be disgraced with themselves Teddy ain’t done nothing!!! #Liam is the snake.”

Another commented: “I want to break into that villa and tell Faye that Teddy is sleeping outside and is missing her.”

ED! has contacted ITV for further comment.

