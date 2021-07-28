Love Island star Hugo Hammond will ‘snitch on the boys’ to the girls in the main villa, viewers are predicting.

Casa Amor is in full swing with the lads Jake, Liam, Teddy, Tyler, Hugo and Toby getting to know the new girls.

However, Hugo is currently the only Islander in a friendship couple back in the main villa.

And viewers reckon it won’t take him long to spill to the original girls what the other guys have been up to in Casa Amor.

Love Island viewers think Hugo will ‘snitch’ on the boys to the original girls after Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island: Hugo to snitch on the boys?

One person said on Twitter: “I know Hugo is going to snitch when he gets back to the main villa.”

Another wrote: “Hugo gonna go back to the villa and snitch on every man. I can feel it.”

A third added: “Hugo will snitch on the guys. I know he will tell the gals what happened in Casa Amor.”

Hugo is trying to find love in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

Here are four reasons why Hugo may do exactly that…

1 Hugo ‘encouraging’ the boys to crack on

Earlier this week, Hugo was accused by viewers of ‘encouraging’ the lads to crack on in Casa Amor.

Jake explained that he feels becoming boyfriend and girlfriend with Liberty has ‘cemented’ their relationship.

However, he told the boys that if he were in their position – basically single – he would get to know the new girls.

Teddy – who is coupled up with Faye – said: “Hang on, why are you guys trying to convince me to sleep…?”

Hugo then said: “It’s a lads’ holiday, mate. You don’t want to be out there on your own. Come on, it’s a lads’ holiday!”

Love Island viewers convinced Hugo was trying to ‘encourage’ the boys to crack on with the Casa Amor girls (Credit: ITV2)

2 Hugo’s criticism of Toby

Meanwhile, last week, Hugo stunned viewers when he stood up for Chloe after Toby decided to recouple with Abigail.

Hugo said he thought Chloe deserved to be treated better and have someone who is “honest and communicates”.

He added: “I firmly believe that a lot of this test stuff is complete [bleep].

“You deserve somebody that’s honest and communicates with you and who knows what could happen.”

Hugo called out Toby’s behaviour towards Chloe during a recoupling (Credit: ITV2)

3 Hugo’s loyalty to the girls – especially Chloe

Hugo has remained incredibly loyal to the female Islanders in the main villa, especially his close friend Chloe.

He has also coupled up with Islanders as friends to avoid them going home.

Hugo won over viewers with his speech to Sharon Gaffka as they coupled up.

He said earlier this month: “She’s got my back and she’s going to support me throughout this journey of me trying to find love.

“At the same time, I really look forward to helping her find her happy ever after.”

Will he have the girls’ backs after Casa Amor?

Hugo shares a close friendship with Chloe (Credit: ITV2)

4 Is Hugo ‘jealous’ of the Love Island boys?

Hugo is the only Islander at the moment who is in a friendship couple and he’s hoping to find love in the Casa Amor villa.

But some viewers and fellow contestant Faye has suggested Hugo may be jealous of the other boys.

Faye told Toby after Hugo’s recoupling rant: “He’s just [bleep] jealous he’s not had the choice of two girls in here.”

Could this cause Hugo to tell on the boys?

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

