Love Island: Casa Amor’s most explosive moments over the years

Casa Amor on Love Island has been responsible for some of the show’s most explosive moments.

This year’s contestants are currently feeling the heat from the twist as the boys and girls are separated with new hot singletons.

But what have been some of the craziest moments from Casa Amor over the years? Here we take a look back…

Dani was left in tears after seeing Jack’s ex in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island Casa Amor: Dani Dyer sees Jack Fincham video – series 4

Back in series 4 in 2018, Dani Dyer was left in tears after a video of Jack Fincham seeing his ex in Casa Amor was sent to the main villa.

Dani broke down in the main villa, saying: “I just knew it was too good to be true.”

Thousands of viewers complained to Ofcom over the video being shown to Dani.

However, Jack remained faithful to her and the pair went on to win the show.

Shaughna looked heartbroken as Callum walked in with Molly (Credit: ITV2)

Shaughna left single as Callum returns from Casa Amor – series 6

In 2020, Shaughna Phillips was left heartbroken when Callum Jones walked into the main villa with a new girl.

Shaughna and Callum were together before Casa Amor struck, and while in the other villa, Callum met Molly Smith.

Returning to the main villa with Molly next to him, Callum said: “I’ve gone with what I thought was the right decision, going with the heart.”

Shaughna then said her now infamous one-liner, as she told Molly: “Congrats, hun.”

Georgia remained loyal to Josh, who decided to recouple with Kaz in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

Georgia dumped by Josh on Love Island – series 4

Back to 2018, Georgia Steel was fuming as Josh Denzel walked back into the main villa with Casa Amor bombshell Kaz Crossley.

Georgia said under her breath: “He’s [expletive] it man, he’s [expletive] it.

“Why would you do that to me?”

Josh admitted: “I went into Casa Amor thinking that I wasn’t going to get my head turned. I thought it would have to be somebody sensational, someone who blew me away, and Kaz did that.”

Georgia fumed: “I stood by you Josh.”

She then added to the girls: “I had something right in front of me,” referring to another boy. “I could have gone with my head, not with my heart.”

Amber and Michael clashed after he recoupled in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island bad boy Michael dumps Amber for Casa Amor bombshell Joanna – series 4

Series 4 seemed to be full of bombshell moments and another was when Michael Griffiths dumped Amber Gill.

Michael hit it off with Joanna Chimonides in Casa Amor and decided to couple up with her instead of returning to Amber.

However, Amber decided to remain loyal to Michael and was shocked when she walked in to see Michael not alone.

Later, after the recoupling, Amber was in tears after she and Michael had a chat about his decision.

Curtis recoupled with Amy, only to break up with her after (Credit: ITV2)

Curtis recouples with Love Island favourite Amy before dumping her – series 5

In the 2019 series, Curtis Pritchard caused a stir after he chose to stick with Amy Hart after Casa Amor before calling things off.

Curtis baffled his fellow Islanders with his recoupling speech as he said a Casa Amor girl made him “realise a lot of things”.

However, despite his speech, he stuck with Amy who also chose to remain loyal to Curtis.

Amy poured her heart out as she walked back into the villa, saying: “I’ve literally thought about him every minute of every day.”

Curtis whispered to her: “It’s good to see you. We have to talk later though.”

However, during a chat in another episode, Curtis broke up with Amy saying he didn’t want to hurt her again.

Amber looked shocked by the postcard on Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island postcard drama – series 3

In 2017, a postcard from Casa Amor rocked the main villa as Kem Cetinay was seen kissing bombshell Chyna Ellis.

Amber Davies, who was coupled up with Kem, erupted into anger after seeing the image.

She said: “I had every belief in Kem, I was like no way is a girl going to be able to sway him.”

Amber then broke down in tears, saying she was “disappointed” by Kem’s actions.

Love Island winners Amber and Kem both recoupled after Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island star Kem couples up with Chyna in Casa Amor – series 3

Meanwhile, after Casa Amor, Kem walked back into the villa with Chyna as Amber also chose to recouple.

When host Caroline Flack asked him if he was happy with his decision, Kem said: “Really happy. Really, really happy.”

However, later in the series, Kem and Amber got back together and ended up winning the show.

Which is your favourite Casa Amor moment?