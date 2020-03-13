Love Island summer series 'at risk due to coronavirus'

ITV2 series Love Island could become the latest show to fall foul to the coronavirus outbreak, with contestants having to stay in the UK instead of at the luxury Majorca villa.

Travel restrictions mean the show, which is usually filmed on the Spanish island of Majorca, may have to be filmed in the UK or be cancelled altogether.

However, Love Island live from Bognor just doesn't have the same ring, does it?

Love Island, which was hosted by Laura Whitmore earlier this year, is reportedly under threat from coronavirus (Credit: ITV2)

Read more: Saturday Night Takeaway's Florida finale under threat due to coronavirus

With coronavirus being declared a global pandemic it's look like more and more restrictions will be put in place, especially when it comes to travel to foreign countries.

So far, there are only ten confirmed cases of the virus on Majorca but Spain currently has the world's fifth highest number of cases.

According to The Sun, sources say TV bosses are taking guidance from Public Health England and the World Health Organisation but will have to come up with an alternative plan for Love Island if coronavirus is still prevalent come June.

This follows Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway grand finale also reportedly being thrown into chaos.

Contestants are used to sunshine and luxury with the winter series filmed in South Africa (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: How to make your own hand sanitiser using three simple ingredients

The boys were planning on taking 300 fans to Florida's Disney World but with area's theme parks now on lockdown it seems unlikely the grand finale will go ahead.

A spokesman said: "We continue to monitor the evolving Covid-19 situation very carefully, including the latest expert guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and we will act in accordance with such guidance.

"The health and safety of our prize winners, as well as our production team is our number one priority. We have contingencies in place for all eventualities based on any evolving situations.

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: UK sees 10th death as number of confirmed cases hits 590

"If we can't travel as planned, for example, due to a change in the Covid-19 travel advice, all recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays."

The Saturday Night Takeaway final is also under threat (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Coronavirus crisis: Republic of Ireland announces lockdown

The UK death toll from the deadly flu-like bug rose to 10 on Thursday (March 12), with two people dying at London hospitals.

The total number of confirmed cases in Britain recently rose to 798.

The deaths come as Ireland has gone into lockdown after just one death from the killer virus.

Schools, museums and other public buildings are closing their doors, while the Government has placed a ban on large gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the bug.

The Republic of Ireland's Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar announced this week that indoor gatherings of over 100 people would be banned, as would outdoor gatherings involving more than 500.

Ent Daily has contacted Love Island for comment.

Visit our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.