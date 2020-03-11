Saturday Night Takeaway's Florida finale under threat due to coronavirus

Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway grand finale in Disney World Florida is at risk of being cancelled due to coronavirus.

The boys were planning on flying 300 show fans out to the theme park to film the final episode on April 4, but an ITV spokesperson told us they are monitoring the situation 'very carefully' and have 'contingencies in place for all eventualities based on any evolving situations'.

Ant and Dec's plans to take 300 fans to Florida may have to be shelved (Credit: ITV)

Travel plans are being thrown into chaos thanks to the rising cases of coronavirus globally and several sporting events have already been scrapped or seen matches played behind closed doors without audiences.

Public Health England may also put a ban on large gatherings or impose stricter rules in the UK.

The health and safety of our prize winners, as well as our production team is our number one priority.

An ITV spokesperson told us: "We continue to monitor the evolving Covid-19 situation very carefully, including the latest expert guidance from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) and we will act in accordance with such guidance.

"We are committed to delivering the ultimate finale show at Walt Disney World in Florida and we are continuing as planned.

The Saturday Night Takeaway team headed to Florida for the finale last year - but may have to make other plans this year (Credit: ITV)

"The health and safety of our prize winners, as well as our production team is our number one priority. We have contingencies in place for all eventualities based on any evolving situations.

"If we can't travel as planned, for example, due to a change in the Covid-19 travel advice, all recipients of a ‘Place on the Plane’ prize will have their prizes honoured and flown by Virgin Holidays for a 5-night stay at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida at such later date when it is practical for Virgin Holidays and Walt Disney World Resort to fulfil the prize."

Yesterday, the sixth UK death from the coronavirus outbreak was confirmed.

A man in his early 80s, who was a patient at Watford General Hospital and had underlying health problems, died on Monday, March 9, after having tested positive for the flu-like bug.

The number of coronavirus cases in the UK had risen to 373 as of Tuesday afternoon. According to Sky News, it represents a rise of 54 in the last 24 hours.

Chief Medical Officer Prof. Chris Whitty gave a press conference yesterday (Credit: 10 Downing Street / YouTube)

Speaking at a press conference at Downing Street yesterday, Chief Medical Officer for England Prof. Chris Whitty explained that it's likely more and more Brits will catch coronavirus instead of the usual flu or cold.

He told reporters: "We are expecting the numbers to increase initially quite slowly, but really quite fast after a while, and we have to catch it before the upswing begins.

"We are now very close to the time - probably within the next 10 to 14 days - when the modelling would imply we should move to a situation where everybody with even minor respiratory tract infections or a fever should be self-isolating for a period of seven days."

