Coronavirus crisis: UK sees 10th death as number of confirmed cases hits 590

Two more people have died from coronavirus in the UK, NHS England has confirmed.

The UK death toll from the deadly flu-like bug rose to 10 on Thursday (March 12), with two people dying at London hospitals.

Over the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases in Britain rose by 134 to 590.

The situation has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (Credit: Lee Jae-Won/AFLO / SplashNews.com)

Read more: Coronation Street and Emmerdale set tours cancelled over coronavirus fears

London's Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust said in a statement, as reported by Sky News: "We can confirm that, sadly, an 89-year-old patient who was very unwell with underlying health conditions has passed away at Charing Cross Hospital.

"The patient had tested positive for coronavirus. Our thoughts and condolences are with the patient's family."

One of the patients was being cared for at Charring Cross Hospital (Credit: Google Maps)

The other patient was over at Queen's Hospital in east London, Tony Chambers, Barking, Havering and Redbridge University Hospitals NHS Trust's interim chief exec, said.

He explained: "We can confirm that a patient, who was in her 60s, and who tested positive for COVID-19 has sadly died at Queen's hospital. She had been very unwell with significant other health conditions."

The patient had tested positive for coronavirus.

The deaths come amid reports that Ireland has gone into lockdown after just one death from the killer virus.

Schools, museums and other public buildings are closing their doors, while the Government has placed a ban on large gatherings in a bid to slow the spread of the bug.

The Republic of Ireland's Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar announced earlier today that indoor gatherings of over 100 people would be banned, as would outdoor gatherings involving more than 500.

Credit: Mark Doyle / SplashNews.com

Read more: Coronavirus outbreak sees Prince Charles ditch traditional handshaking for prayer gesture

Art galleries, museums and other sites popular with tourists will likewise be affected.

Both the public and businesses need to adopt a "sensible, level-headed and responsible approach," the Taoiseach said, during what he called a "difficult time".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson - who has faced calls to implement similar measures in the UK after coming under fire for an apparent lack of action in the crisis so far - is reportedly holding an emergency meeting on Thursday afternoon to discuss the next step in the Government's fight against coronavirus.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.