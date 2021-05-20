Love Island star Demi Jones has been diagnosed with cancer.

The ITV2 star, 22, took to Instagram to share the devastating news with her fans.

Demi told her 1.1 million followers that doctors had found cancer in her thyroid.

However, she insisted that she was remaining positive.

The reality star has shared her diagnosis with fans (Credit: Instagram)

Love Island star Demi Jones reveals cancer diagnosis

She said: “Hi guys, I got my results today and unfortunately I have Thyroid cancer.

“The tumour has been removed but I’m now due to have more surgery to remove the rest of my Thyroid.”

Demi added: “I’m staying very positive and I’m a strong girl so I’ll be fine, thank you for your love and support always. I’ll bounce back stronger.”

The reality star’s diagnosis comes just weeks after she underwent surgery to have a lump removed from her neck.

Demi revealed her nerves last month (Credit: Instagram)

Demi’s heartbreaking cancer journey

Initially, she told fans in April that the surgery had been a success.

“I did it!” she said at the time. “Very sleepy and painful; catch up soon!

“The NHS Staff at QA Portsmouth have been unbelievable! And thank you for all your messages they have made me tearful.”

Before her operation, she revealed her fears that the lump could be cancerous.

“I went to go get the results today for my lump and they think it could be cancerous. I’ve got to go have it operated and removed,” she said on Instagram.

Demi told fans in April that the surgery had been a success (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

“I’m worried, but I’m sure it will be fine. It’s just a shock because you just don’t think.

“I was sat there in the waiting room and it was full of old people and I was the only young one there.”

However, she tried to keep her spirits up at the time.

She said: “I know loads of women go through this so I’ll be fine. It might not even be cancerous. They’ve got to cut it out to be sure. I’m just a bit shocked at the moment. I’ll be ok, I’ll get it removed and it should be fine.”

