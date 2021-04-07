Love Island 2021: As the return date is revealed, what’s new this year?

ITV has confirmed Love Island 2021 will take place this summer.

Love Island fans were devastated when last year’s summer series was called off.

Due to the pandemic the popular ITV2 show was unable to film its summer edition abroad or at home.

But luckily ITV has reassured fans that the series will return for summer 2021 – no matter what.

So what can we expect? And what will be different?

When is Love Island 2021 starting?

ITV has yet to confirm an official launch date for Love Island 2021.

However, it is likely set to air in late June, a source told the MailOnline.

But the source also alleged that Winter Love Island is now on the scrap heap.

The source claimed: “Crew members are scheduled to fly out to Majorca on June 20 – with the series expected to launch a week later.

Love Island has made stars out of the likes of Curtis Pritchard and Maura Higgins (Credit: ITV)

“The delayed launch date will not have an impact on the length of the series, with the show still running for a duration of eight weeks.

“Winter Love Island on the other hand has been ‘indefinitely postponed’ as bosses put all their energies until the summer series.”

Meanwhile ITV bosses have promised: “Love Island will be back stronger than ever in 2021.”

Who will host Love Island?

We expect Laura Whitmore will return as the host and her husband Iain Stirling will return as the comedic narrator.

The couple just recently welcomed their first child – so we expect there will be at least one nanny heading to Majorca!

Laura at the Love Island villa (Credit: SplashNews)

Where is it being filmed?

According to the earlier mentioned source, it will be filmed at its usual spot in Majorca.

It only filmed in South Africa for Winter Love Island due to the weather during that time of year.

But conflicting reports have suggested the summer 2021 series could be filmed in Jersey this year.

Indeed a source told the Daily Mirror: “The Channel Islands get plenty of sunshine so it makes sense to hold Love Island there if we can’t get back to Spain.

The garden of the infamous Love Island Villa (Credit: ITV)

“Either way we’re going to put out a belting series. Viewers have missed Love Island for the whole of 2020 and they’re desperate to have it back. They’re going to love what we do, wherever we do it.”

ITV chief executive Carolyn McCall claimed to be unsure about the final filming destination back in February.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4, she said: “I genuinely don’t know.



“We will want to put Love Island on air because it’s been off air for a little while. We didn’t do it last summer we are looking at all our options at the moment. The pandemic makes it hard.”

How can I apply to be on Love Island?

Apparently the upcoming Love Island series has received more applications than ever before.

But fortunately applications are still open. You can apply to be a Love Island contestant here.

