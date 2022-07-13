Love Island’s Paige under fire as fans all say same thing about her after Jacques’ tearful exit

Paige from Love Island has come under fire from fans of the show following Jacques’ tearful exit last night (Tuesday, July 12).

Viewers of the show all had the same thing to say about the Welsh Islander – that she should have left with Jacques.

Jacques left the show yesterday (Credit: ITV2)

Jacques leaves the villa

Last night saw yet another Islander leave the villa – but not because they were voted off by the public.

Jacques O’Neill decided to call time on his stint on Love Island – and there were tears all around.

Gathering his fellow Islanders together, Jacques explained his decision.

“I feel like, lately, I just can’t be myself,” he said. “I’m trying my best, I’m not a fake person. I’m not going to start faking things and act ok when things inside aren’t actually okay.”

Choking up, he continued, saying: “I’m gonna be leaving today.”

Paige was at Jacques’ side during his emotional exit speech (Credit: ITV2)

Paige and Jacques on Love Island

As his fellow Islanders gasped in shock, Jacques continued to explain his decision.

“I just can’t stick around and not be myself,” he said. “It’s not fair to me and it’s definitely not fair to Paige.”

“And, you know, for me and Paige to work, I need to be at my best,” he continued. “And if that means removing myself from the situation and waiting for Paige when she gets out, then that’s what I’m going to do.”

Jacques and Paige then shared an emotional goodbye, in which Paige told him he was her favourite person in the villa.

“You’re mine too, don’t worry about that,” a tearful Jacques said. “I’m going to wait. I’m going to count down the days until you get out.”

Viewers slammed Paige (Credit: ITV)

Love Island last night

While Jacques’ exit will have tugged at the heartstrings of many, others weren’t happy.

Some fans of the show were of the opinion that Paige should have left the Island with Jacques.

“Paige should have left with Jacques if she liked him that much. He’s going to be waiting for her so is she going to be in friendship couples until the end or is she going to get to know people?” one viewer tweeted.

“If Paige is so sure she wants Jacques she should’ve left with him,” another said.

“If Paige really valued him, she’d have left with Jacques. No questions,” a third tweeted.

However, others disagreed and urged Paige to enjoy the rest of the experience.

One said: “Paige stay and enjoy your time. Youre not obliged to follow him out. You have know him for 5 mins.”

Another tweeted: “Does he want Paige to go with him or? She better stay and enjoy Adam [Collard].”

Love Island continues tonight (Wednesday, July 13) at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub.

