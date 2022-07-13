Millie and Liam on Love Island
Love Island winners Millie Court and Liam Reardon announce split

They issued statements on Instagram

By Rebecca Carter
Love Island stars Millie Court and Liam Reardon have announced they’ve split in a statement.

The pair got together during last year’s edition of Love Island and had a tough time following the Casa Amor twist.

However, Millie and Liam managed to get past their troubles and rekindled their romance to go on and eventually win the show.

Love Island star Millie Court announces split from Liam in statement
Millie announced the split in a statement (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Millie Court and Liam Reardon split

In a statement shared to her Instagram Stories, Millie wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated.

“It’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

Millie continued: “Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.

Love Island stars Liam and Millie smiling at ITV Palooza
Liam and Millie won Love Island last year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year.

“I wish Liam all the best in everything he does. We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next.”

She signed off the message: “Love, Millie,” followed by a love heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Liam also shared a statement to his Instagram Stories to confirm the split.

He said: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated.

Love Island star Liam announces split from Millie in statement on Instagram
Liam also shared a message to confirm the split (Credit: Instagram Stories)

“Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island and the past year.

“We’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives. We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does.

“I know she will always do amazing.”

He added: “We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey.”

Liam and Millie struck up a romance when she entered the Love Island villa last year as a bombshell.

However, when they were separated for the Casa Amor twist, Liam cracked on with bombshell Lillie.

During the Casa Amor recoupling however, Liam decided to stick with Millie before Lillie spilled on what had happened in Casa Amor.

Despite being on the rocks, Liam did everything he could to get back in Millie’s good books and they eventually rekindled their romance.

The pair went on to win the 2021 series and even moved in together last year.

