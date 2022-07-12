Love Island star Jacques quits show as viewers all make same prediction about shock decision

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has decided to leave the villa following the Casa Amor drama.

Jacques has been coupled up with Paige Thorne but messed things up when the Casa Amor twist took place.

He came under fire for getting to know bombshell Cheyenne Kerr by kissing and sharing a bed with her.

Jacques has quit Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

Jacques leaves Love Island

However, during the dramatic Love Island recoupling, Jacques decided to stick with Paige before Cheyenne told the Islanders what had happened between her and Jacques.

Since then, Jacques has been trying his best to get back in Paige’s good books.

However, now, Love Island has confirmed that Jacques has left the villa.

Jacques caused chaos in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV2)

A Love Island spokesperson said: “Jacques has made the decision to leave the Villa.

“He will explain his reasons to the Islanders during tonight’s episode.

“We fully support his decision and look forward to seeing what’s next for Jacques.”

During last night’s episode, series 4 star Adam Collard entered the villa as the latest bombshell.

He took a liking to Paige and she seemed to like him too.

Adam got to know Paige last night (Credit: ITV2)

While Jacques and the other boys were out of the villa on a pamper day, Paige and the rest of the girls got to know Adam.

Paige admitted in the Beach Hut: “Not going to lie, he is very fit.”

Later, speaking to some of the girls, Paige admitted: “I would be lying to myself if I was to close myself off just to Jacques because I know there are a few things that are not 100 per cent.”

Viewers are now speculating about Jacques’ exit on Twitter and many think it’s because of new boy Adam.

One person said: “Not even one day in the villa and Adam Collard has already claimed his first victim. See ya later Jacques.”

Another added: “He probably didn’t like Paige getting to know Adam so left.”

A third tweeted: “Because of Adam, Jacques has left the villa.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, from 9pm.

