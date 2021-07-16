Love Island newcomer Danny Bibby’s tattoo collection and their meanings

Love Island newbie Danny Bibby is set to turn heads in the villa as she show’s latest bombshell.

The 25-year-old heavily inked plumber and clothing brand owner made his debut on the ITV2 dating series last night (July 15).

But what do his tattoos really mean? And when did he first start adding to the collection?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B I B B Y (@dannybibby_)

Love Island: Danny Bibby’s impressive tattoo collection

While we’d love to know the meaning behind every one of Danny’s tattoos, we’d probably be here all day.

So, here’s a brief overview.

Danny’s impressive collection mainly consists of black inkings with intricate shading and shadows.

Read more: Love Island: Dad of newbie Danny Bibby apologises for son’s racial slur

Starting on his torso, the reality star has a huge compass tattoo on the left side of his body.

There’s also a rose, lighting bolts and a woman’s face.

A rose can also be seen on the right hand side of his torso.

Love Island star Danny Bibby has an impressive tattoo collection (Credit: ITV)

Slightly underneath the rose is a large England flag, which is slanted and red in colour.

He also has a tattoo of a man in a flat cap, possibly resembling the BBC show Peaky Blinders.

The star, who got his first tattoo back in 2015, previously revealed his chest area took up to 150 hours to complete.

‘Todo sucede por una razón’

Meanwhile, the tattoo on his neck reads: “Todo sucede por una razón.”

The Spanish quote translates to ‘everything happens for a reason’.

On his back, Danny has chosen a detailed tattoo of Roman emperor, Titus.

Danny made his debut on the ITV2 show last night (Credit: ITV)

What other tattoos does Danny have?

A member of the Flavian dynasty, Titus is best known for completing the Colosseum in Rome.

The new Islander also has portrait of US rapper Post Malone.

Showing off the tattoo on Instagram, Danny called it a personal “favourite” of his collection.

Furthermore, Danny has chosen to pay tribute to boxer Muhammad Ali on his leg.

Other tattoos include Steve Stifler from American Pie, a scene from the Dark Knight and the numbers 1996 – the year he was born.

He also has five slashes across his lower body, explaining: “Key people in my life, 5 slashes for each one of the boys.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B I B B Y (@dannybibby_)

Danny comes under fire

Sadly, Danny has already landed himself in hot water with Love Island viewers.

It comes after ITV2 fans spotted he had used the n-word on social media in 2019.

Danny’s dad has since responded to the backlash and insisted that his son doesn’t “have a racist bone in his body”.

Read more: Love Island viewers convinced AJ is ‘forcing feelings’ for Hugo as he’s a ‘safe bet’

He said in a statement: “Danny does not have a racist bone in his body and there were no racist intentions to this post. Although it was not done maliciously, it was a mistake.

“I absolutely apologise on his behalf for the offence this wording may have caused.”

However, viewers believe the Wigan lad should be removed from the villa entirely.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.