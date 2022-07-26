Mark Wright hits back at Love Island star Luca Bish’s ‘dig’ over wife Michelle Keegan

In last night’s Love Island, Luca Bish took aim at Mark Wright‘s looks – and this morning (July 26) Mark took to Twitter to hit back.

Luca started a heated debate with the Islanders when discussing which of his co-stars were “punching” in their relationships.

For those not in the know, “punching” is short for punching about their weight and pits one-half of the couple’s looks against the other.

Love Island: What did Luca say about Mark Wright?

Luca, Adam Collard and Paige Thorn mingled in the villa kitchen when Luca brought up former TOWIE hunk Mark and his wife, Michelle Keegan.

Randomly, Luca asked Adam: “Oi Adam, would you say Mark Wright is really good-looking?”

To which Adam responded: “I think he’s pretty good-looking, yeah.”

Luca quickly shot him down by saying: “I don’t think he’s all that.”

Love Island star Luca started a heated debate about which Islanders were ‘punching’ (Image credit: ITV)

Adam then brought up Mark’s wife, ex-Coronation Street star Michelle, saying: “But Michelle Keegan is a lot better.”

Paige then agreed by saying: “Yeah, she’s unreal.”

This led to Luca remarking cheekily that Mark was “punching big time”.

Paige then expressed that she believed Luca was punching with girlfriend Gemma Owen, to which he snapped back, claiming that he wasn’t.

Things quickly got intense between the two, leading Paige to walk away from the boys remarking that she was “bored of this” and called the fishmonger “naïve”.

Mark Wright responds

Despite being in Australia visiting wife Michelle, Mark caught wind of the comments and posted a response on his Twitter this morning.

He shared his post with #Luca and said he’s been asleep and had missed the jibe.

Mark looked perplexed in his sleepy selfie, wondering what all the fuss was about.

8:30am in Sydney…. minding my own business (literally sleeping) Waking up like…. What did I do? #luca pic.twitter.com/CCsm56lfXE — Mark Wright (@MarkWright_) July 25, 2022

How did fans react on Twitter?

Fans quickly took to Twitter after the squabble to disagree with 23-year-old Luca.

One user said: “Luca, you 100% are punching.”

Another noted: “Where’s the Luca gone that was in awe of Gemma now he’s saying she’s punching.”

However, some fans rushed to his defence. With one stating: “Paige is soo shady going for Luca’s looks then running to Gemma to stir the pot because Adam agreed with Luca that she’s punching.”

What do you think of Luca’s comments? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.