Love Island viewers have compared Liam Reardon to Gavin and Stacey character Bryn West.

Last night’s show saw the Islanders take on the baby challenge as each couple had to look after a plastic doll.

Welsh Liam seemed to get right into the challenge and as he spoke, people noticed the comparison between him and Bryn – played by Rob Brydon.

Some Love Island viewers thought Liam sounded just like Bryn (Credit: ITV2)

Liam Rearson compared to Bryn

Speaking to Liberty, Jake, Kaz and Tyler, Liam said: “How’s your mother? Tell her pop round and see us soon.

“How many months now, Lib?” to which Liberty said: “Fresh out the womb today.”

Liam added: “Fresh out the womb today?! Aw, I’ll pop round a congratulations card.”

The Islanders took on the baby challenge last night (Credit: ITV2)

Viewers were in hysterics and rushed to Twitter to compare Liam to Bryn.

One person said: “Everytime Liam talks to the baby, all I hear is Bryn from Gavin and Stacey.”

Another wrote: “Why does dad Liam sound exactly like Bryn?”

A third laughed: “I saw a comparison between Liam and Uncle Bryn and now I can’t unhear it.”

A fourth joked: “Liam is starting to sound more and more like Uncle Bryn by the day.”

Bryn in Gavin and Stacey (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What happened in Love Island last night?

Away from the baby challenge last night, viewers saw Mary and Aaron dumped from the villa.

The villa faced another dumping after the public voted for their favourite couple.

In the bottom two were Mary and Aaron and Kaz and Tyler.

Mary and Aaron received the least amount of votes and were sent packing.

But some viewers insisted they deserved better.

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

