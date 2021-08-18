Love Island stars Mary Bedford and Aaron Simpson left the villa tonight following a public vote.

The public voted for their favourite couple and the pair with the least votes were sent home.

Chloe and Toby, Millie and Liam, Liberty and Jake and Faye and Teddy were saved.

This left Kaz and Tyler and Mary and Aaron.

Mary and Aaron went home tonight (Credit: ITV2)

Who left Love Island tonight?

Mary and Aaron were sent home from the villa.

Read more: Love Island: Top five funniest moments from the baby challenge as it returns

After saying goodbye to their fellow Islanders, Aaron said: “I wouldn’t change it for the world.

“I met some amazing people, made some incredible friends and bagged a worldie so can’t complain.”

The couple voted out by the public (Credit: ITV2)

Mary and Aaron leave the villa

Mary added: “The next step is dating, just some us time. We can’t wait to now start a journey outside.”

Viewers felt gutted to see the couple go and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

Quite gutted Mary and Aaron left actually. Don’t think they deserved to go.

One person tweeted: “Sad to see Mary and Aaron go.”

Another said: “Mary and Aaron deserved sooooo much better!”

A third added: “Quite gutted Mary and Aaron left actually. Don’t think they deserved to go.”

The Love Island couples faced another dumping tonight, and Mary and Aaron left (Credit: ITV2)

Others insisted Aaron and Mary deserved better.

One wrote: “Mary and Aaron deserved so much better.”

Another said: “Mary and Aaron deserved better.”

Love Island tomorrow night preview

Meanwhile, on tomorrow night’s show, it seems Liberty and Jake hit the rocks again.

In a sneak peek, Liberty takes off her mic.

Read more: OPINION: ‘Faye thinks she owns the Love Island villa – it’s about time someone speaks up!’

She’s then seen crying while chatting to a fellow Islander.

She says, “I just don’t think we’re right for each other,” as she breaks down in tears.

Love Island continues on ITV2, tomorrow night, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.