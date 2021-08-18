The Love Island baby challenge returns to the show tonight (August 18).

For those who aren’t familiar with the ITV2 dating series, the Islanders are tasked with the responsibility of looking after plastic dolls.

And the hilarious episode has birthed some standout moments over the years.

The Love Island baby challenge returns to the show tonight (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island tonight: The funniest baby challenge moments

1. Cash Hughes

Olivia Attwood and Chris Hughes became proud parents to their son, Cash, during series three.

The baby doll became something of a national treasure as the challenge aired.

At one point in the episode, Chris even became emotional as he spoke about his love for his son.

Their bond captured the nation, with viewers creating a Twitter account for baby Cash.

Jack and Alex were far from responsible parents (Credit: ITV2)

2. Daddy daycare goes wrong

During series four, the boys proved they were far from responsible parents.

The group – including Jack Fincham and Dr Alex George – cared for the tots while their partners left the villa for a girls’ trip.

However, the boys decided to race their kids in their buggies across the length of the garden.

The game ended in disaster, with Alex injuring himself and crushing his plastic baby in the process.

Josh Denzel’s plastic snapped completely in half (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island tonight: 3. Josh’s broken baby

Meanwhile, Josh Denzel’s baby was left with one arm during his time as a dad.

He left his fellow Islanders in hysterics after accidentally pulling baby Prince’s arm straight out of the socket.

Jordan tackled fatherhood alone after splitting from Anna (Credit: ITV2)

4. Anna and Jordan’s co-parenting

Anna Vakili and Jordan Hames’ bitter split rocked the villa during series five.

Not long after making Anna his girlfriend, the pair split after Jordan set his sights on India Reynolds.

As a result, she refused to take part in the challenge and left Jordan to tackle fatherhood alone.

In the beach hut, Anna said: “I don’t want a baby with him. I don’t know whose baby that is, because it’s not mine. He probably doesn’t even know whose baby it is himself.”

The Love Island pair couldn’t miss a quick gym session (Credit: ITV2)

5. Gym babies

Meanwhile, Luke Trotman and Luke Mabbott were keen to avoid developing dad bods after welcoming their tots.

The pair were joined by their toy dolls during a quick gym session.

At one point, Luke T even used a bench press whilst his baby was strapped to his chest.

We’re pretty sure that wouldn’t happen on the outside!

Love Island tonight: Here’s what happens –

