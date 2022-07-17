Love Island’s Jacques reveals real reason he left as he admits show was ‘worst decision of his life’

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has revealed the real reason he decided to leave the villa.

Jacques left the villa earlier this week in emotional scenes.

Now, in a new interview, Jacques has admitted doing the ITV2 show was the “worst decision of my life”.

Love Island’s Jacques has opened up about his exit (Credit: ITV2)

Jacques on Love Island

Jacques also said that he feared he “could get physical” if he stayed in the Love Island villa.

Before he had left, viewers saw former Islander Adam Collard enter the villa and he had his sights set on Paige, who Jacques was coupled up with.

Speaking to The Sun following his exit, Jacques said: “I thought if I don’t get myself out things could go horribly wrong and I could get physical.”

Jacques admitted doing Love Island was the “worst decision of my life” (Credit: ITV2)

Jacques admitted he was ready to “break down” and “couldn’t cope” in the villa.

He added that doing Love Island was “the worst decision of my life”.

Jacques went on to say that it “broke me and I was already broken”, adding that he was “crying my eyes out”.

The Islander also opened up about living with ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder), which he told producers about before he entered the villa.

Islander Jacques had an emotional exit from Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

Jacques and Adam

Jacques’ exit came after he had clashed with Adam.

The star told The Sun: “At home you can remove yourself from situations, but in there you had to deal with every situation, and in that moment I took my microphone off, and walked straight through the front doors because I just wanted to get out of that place.”

He said producers supported him but he wanted to be left by himself.

Jacques fell for Paige in the villa (Credit: ITV2)

The star then made the decision to leave and left the villa last Sunday night.

Viewers got to see Jacques’ exit on Tuesday night’s episode.

Jacques added to the publication: “I spoke to Mike, the big boss, and said I wanted to leave, ‘I’m ready to go, I want to get out of here.’ He calmed me down a bit and was like, ‘Mate, we don’t want to see you go, you’re doing great in there, you’ll be fine.'”

Following a “welfare chat”, Jacques decided he was still ready to “go home”.

A spokesman for Love Island has said: “We cannot comment on any individual’s medical records.

“However, we have rigorous and extensive checks in place to assess Islanders’ physical and mental health in advance of being cleared to enter the villa. This is something we take extremely seriously.

“Jacques made the decision to leave and we respected that decision.

“We would never put pressure on someone to stay in the villa.”

