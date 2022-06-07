Gemma and Davide kiss on Love Island
Love Island viewers threaten to complain to Ofcom if Gemma and Davide get together amid age gap

Love Islanders Gemma and Davide have sparked a debate...

By Aaliyah Ashfield
Updated:

Love Island viewers were threatening to complain to Ofcom last night after 19-year-old Gemma Owen kissed 27-year-old Davide during a round of dares.

During last night’s episode, Gemma Owen was partnered with 22-year-old Liam Llewellyn.

However, Gemma’s head was turned when Italian hunk Davide entered the villa and fans are not happy.

Gemma kisses Davide on Love Island
Michael Owen’s daughter kisses 27-year-old Davide Sanclimenti (Credit: ITV2)

Gemma on Love Island

As Love Island returned for another series on ITV2 last night, daughter of footballer Michael Owen, Gemma Owen was paired up with Liam.

But, when the contestants played a round of dares, Gemma was tasked to kiss the boy she fancied the most and planted a kiss on Italian bombshell Davide.

Gemma later confessed that Davide is exactly ‘her type on paper’.

However, the age gap between 19-year-old Gemma and 27-year-old Davide has sparked a lot of controversy.

Italian bombshell Davide Sanclimenti entering the villa on Love Island
Viewers threaten to complain to Ofcom if Gemma and Davide get together (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island 2022

Fans were not happy that Gemma kissed Davide and complained on Twitter.

They also threatened to complain to TV watchdog Ofcom if the pair get together.

One person said: “27 and 19???? Yeah Ofcom will be hearing from me.”

Another tweeted: “If Davide and Gemma couple up I’m writing to Ofcom.”

A third wrote: “A 19 year old & 27 year old! I DON’T want to watch that! Ofcom I’m ready!”

However, others saw no issue and gushed over Davide and Gemma.

One said: “Davide and Gemma would be a power couple.”

Another added: “You’re all saying about Gemma & Davide’s age gap, but are you all forgetting about Laura and Wes been a couple in 2018.”

This refers to Wes Nelson and Laura Anderson, who had a nine-year age gap on the show.

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, from 9pm.

