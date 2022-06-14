The first look at Love Island tonight sees Gemma suffering an awkward blunder.

Getting to know someone is already tough, but Gemma Owen makes a mistake that all of us would be mortified if it were to happen to us.

After saying goodbye to Afia Tonkmor, the Islanders all gather around together in the kitchen.

Luca then comforts Gemma with a hug, but then things swiftly get awkward.

Gemma makes an awkward mistake on Love Island tonight (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island first look

During their embrace, Gemma suffers a major slip of the tongue and she accidentally calls Luca by ex Jacques’ name.

But not only that, things are made worse considering Jacques is sitting directly next to them.

As a result, the rest of the Islanders are quick to comment on the situation.

Amber laughs: “Did you just call him something else?”

Luca says: “I know what she said.”

Amber responds: “Jacques?”

Dami joins the conversation, adding: “Oh my god, there is no way that happened, there is no way that happened!”

Having just coupled up with Jacques, Paige says: “Easy mistake to make, hun.”

Not long after Luca leaves the kitchen and walks off into the garden, Gemma asks the other Islanders: “That was bad wasn’t it?”

Luca walks off after Gemma’s blunder (Credit: ITV2)

Paige answers: “That was bad, I am not gonna lie, he was stood there, you had your guy rubbing your shoulders, he’s stood there and you’re like… ‘Oh Jacques.'”

As a result of the chaos, Gemma makes an attempt to make amends with Luca by pulling him for a chat to settle the incident once and for all.

However, will Luca be able to forgive and forget?

Meanwhile, the latest drama comes after bookies revealed Luca is a top shout at being the top male on the show. He’s currently priced at 5/2 in that category.

However, Andrew Le Page and Tasha Ghouri remain the favourites to be the triumphant couple with oddsmakers.

Love Island airs on ITV2 tonight, Tuesday June 14, at 9pm.

