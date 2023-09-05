Love Island fans have taken to Twitter to complain after an All-Stars special version of the show was announced today (Tuesday, September 5).

A brand new version of the show will be launching in 2024, it has been revealed.

The rumours are true! #LoveIsland: All Stars is coming soon… pic.twitter.com/6LCku4bdWD — Love Island (@LoveIsland) September 5, 2023

Love Island All-Stars announced

It’s been rumoured for years and now it’s a real thing. Today saw Love Island All Stars officially announced by ITV.

The special version of the show – which will launch in 2024 – will see former stars of the show return for a second shot at finding love. The show has been commissioned to celebrate the 10th anniversary of Love Island.

“The rumours are true! #LoveIsland: All Stars is coming soon…,” the Love Island account tweeted today.

“It has been rumoured now for a while but we are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX,” Mike Spencer, Creative Director at Lifted Entertainment said in a statement.

“It’s set to be a must-watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait!” he then added.

The show – which Maya hosts – is airing in 2024 (Credit: ITV)

Fans complain as Love Island All-Stars announced

However, some fans weren’t happy – with many disappointed that the long-rumoured “middle-aged Love Island” hadn’t been announced instead.

“Nah we want middle-aged love island where they just chill with crisps and drinks round the pool,” one fan tweeted.

“We’re not watching,” another said. “Really? Do we really need more versions of this show? ….. Also, I’ll be watching and complaining,” a third wrote.

“RIP Love Island. It’s been a good run, but the producers have finally run out of ideas and cast,” another then moaned.

However, some viewers were excited by the news. “YAY!! EXCITED!! My dream people to return would definitely be Chris and Kem,” one fan gushed.

“And we’ll be there no matter what,” another then said.

Maya is fronting a new version of the show (Credit: ITV)

Maya Jama announces the Love Island Games

The news comes not long after it was announced that Maya Jama would be fronting another version of the show, this one called Love Island Games.

“I have some very very exciting news. I’m off to Fiji for the first-ever Love Island Games! It is going to be amazing,” she announced in a video.

“Your favourites from Love Island UK, USA and Australia plus some more are gonna be over there so who do you want to come back and snatch the crown?” Maya then added.

The series will begin on November 1 on the streaming platform, Peacock. It won’t air on ITV.

The series will see the stars be sent to Fiji, where they’ll have to compete in a series of challenges and romance-themed scenarios in the hopes of being crowned the show’s champion.

“OMG I can’t wait to watch this. I’m so so thrilled,” one fan gushed. “OMG THE CROSSOVER I NEEDED!” another then wrote.

Love Island All-Stars will launch on ITV2 in 2024.

