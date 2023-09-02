Maya Jama looks other-worldly as she strips to her underwear

She’s had a busy summer, so it’s little wonder Maya Jama is treating herself to some down time.

The Love Island host, 29, took to Instagram to reveal her quiet Saturday plans.

As well as going for a facial, Maya also revealed she was getting her hair done.

Maya Jama takes underwear selfie

Stripping down to a white vest and matching knickers, the star flaunted her toned stomach and slender legs to her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

Maya shows off her incredible figure (Credit: Instagram – mayajama)

The sexy photos come after Maya confirmed she was back with her ex-boyfriend, rapper Stormzy.

After being spotted hanging out at All Points East festival, where Stormzy was headlining, the pair were papped in Greece.

Maya and Stormzy previously dated for four years, before parting ways in 2019.

An insider told The Sun: “Stormzy is really open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day and he knows Maya is ‘The One.'”

When is the Love Island Games on TV?

And it’s set to be another busy few months for Maya.

The presenter has since announced she will be fronting a new Love Island spin-off series.

Maya will have a busy year (Credit: Splash News)

The Love Island Games will bring together former stars from the UK, US and Aussie versions of the show.

“Hi everyone,” she said in a video. “I have some very very exciting news. I’m off to Fiji for the first-ever Love Island Games! It is going to be amazing.”

She went on to tease some more deets about the upcoming show.

Maya also hosts the Love Island Games (Credit: Instagram – mayajama)

“Your favourites from Love Island UK, USA and Australia plus some more are gonna be over there so who do you want to come back and snatch the crown?”

Spanning both couple and team tasks, hopefuls will have to survive eliminations, pairings, last-minute competition twists and unexpected recouplings in order to be named master of the games.

