Love Island viewers are convinced Hugo Hammond and Amy Day got frisky between the sheets.

The pair hit it off on the ITV2 dating show after the boys headed to the Casa Amor villa.

But did the new couple take it one step further last night (August 1)?

Love Island viewers spotted Hugo and Amy getting frisky last night (Credit: ITV)

What happened between Hugo and Amy?

As the male Islanders enjoyed their first night back in the main villa, Hugo and Amy hopped into bed together.

With the lights off and night-vision mode in action, the pair were seen underneath the sheets.

Viewers watched on as a foot could be seen at the bottom of the bed.

The sheet also appeared to be moving as the pair covered themselves out of sight.

However, the positioning left some fans wondering what was going on.

Fans rushed to Twitter to comment on the split-second moment.

Hugo and Amy hit it off in the Casa Amor villa (Credit: ITV)

How did Love Island viewers react?

Taking to social media, one said: “Wait y’all saw Amy and Hugo in bed right?”

Another added: “Hugo and Amy in that bed was something else I did not need to experience.”

A third wrote: “Ok now can we revisit what went on with Hugo and Amy under those bed covers?”

Hugo is finally getting action in bed with Amy

In addition, a fourth observed: “Amy doing the sex with Hugo?? yuck #LoveIsland.”

A fifth questioned: “Wait people saying Hugo and Amy had sex earlier????? WHAT.”

Another tweeted: “Hugo is finally getting action in bed with Amy.”

However, others claimed Hugo barely appeared on last night’s episode.

On Twitter, one commented: “Look how great an episode is when they don’t show Hugo.”

A second agreed: “My fave part about this episode was that Hugo was no where to be found #LoveIsland.”

Last week, Hugo opened up on his feelings to Amy just days after entering Casa Amor.

He said: “I just wanted to pull you and like reassure you now that out of everyone here you are my number one in here. I’ve got my eyes on the prize so to speak.”

Meanwhile, Amy added: “Well, that’s nice to hear. I’m not one to throw my eggs in one basket but with you, it’s like I can’t wait to talk to you. You’ve shown interest which is amazing.”

