Love Island fans are worried about Hugo Hammond after he finally made a move on Casa Amor bombshell Amy Day.

Last night’s show saw teacher Hugo pluck up the courage and go in for the kiss after hitting it off with Amy.

However, some viewers are concerned Amy may just be trying to get into the main villa.

Love Island viewers think Amy is ‘faking’ her feelings for Hugo (Credit: ITV2)

What did Love Island viewers say about Hugo and Amy?

One person said on Twitter: “Amy faking interest in Hugo to get into the main villa, taking one for the team.”

Another wrote: “Amy is faking her feelings to the main villa.”

One added: “Amy doesn’t like Hugo I’m yelling. This girl is faking it till she makes it into the villa.”

Hugo went in for the kiss during last night’s Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

Another wondered: “Is Amy using Hugo to get into the main Villa?! Hmmmmm.”

Meanwhile, viewers were left cringing by Hugo’s one-liner after planting a snog on Amy.

After sharing a rather steamy kiss, Hugo said: “Job done, right.”

Amy looked stunned as she said: “Job done?! Jesus. What is this?”

Hugo then stretched his arms out as he said: “I’m just going to take a minute.”

Amy looked stunned by Hugo’s comment after their smooch (Credit: ITV2)

What did viewers say?

One fan wrote: “But saying ‘job done’ after your first kiss… Why Hugo? Why?”

Another laughed: “Still can’t get over the fact Hugo said ‘job done’ after lipsing a bird.”

A third added: “Who says ‘job done’ after snogging someone though?”

Meanwhile, before their kiss, Hugo opened up about his feelings to Amy.

Hugo told Amy she was his number one in the villa (Credit: ITV2)

What did Hugo say on Love Island last night?

He said: “I just wanted to pull you and like reassure you now that out of everyone here you are my number one in here.

“I’ve got my eyes on the prize so to speak.”

Amy said: “Well, that’s nice to hear. I’m not one to throw my eggs in one basket but with you, it’s like I can’t wait to talk to you.

“You’ve shown interest which is amazing.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

