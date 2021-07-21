Love Island: Danny and AJ are brutally dumped from the villa as three new bombshells arrive

Love Island stars Danny Bibby and AJ Bunker have been dumped following a decision from their fellow Islanders.

The pair waved goodbye to the ITV2 dating series after just days of entering the Majorca villa.

Meanwhile, three new Love Island bombshells arrived to cause a stir.

Danny Bibby and AJ Bunker were dumped from Love Island tonight (Credit: ITV)

Love Island: Danny and AJ are dumped

Earlier this week, the public voted for their favourite contestants – leaving six Islanders vulnerable.

Teddy, Toby and Danny were voted least favourite out of the boys.

Meanwhile, Chloe, AJ and Lucinda were chosen for the girls.

The dumped Islander was then left to the remaining Islanders to decide.

The boys opted to dump AJ from the villa, while the girls picked Danny to leave.

And it appears viewers agreed with the decision.

AJ waved goodbye to the villa (Credit: ITV)

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Glad it was Danny and AJ who went #LoveIsland.”

Another added: “They gave Danny and AJ one whole segment like we care.”

A third commented: “AJ and Danny are like men they just come and go.”

AJ And Danny really shouldn’t have bothered!

A fourth shared: “AJ And Danny really shouldn’t have bothered! All that quarantining for this! I think the term ‘bombshell’ needs to be dropped from Love Island vocab after this series.”

However, one penned: “Don’t agree with them binning AJ. She deserved more of a chance and seems nicer than either Lucinda or Chloe.”

But the dramatic twists didn’t end there as three new faces arrived in the villa.

Abigail, Georgia and Tyler joined the villa (Credit: ITV)

Three new bombshells arrive

Later on, Abigail Rawlings, Georgia Townend and Tyler Cruickshank joined the show.

Hugo received a text, saying: “Islanders. The night isn’t over yet. Get ready to welcome Georgia, Tyler and Abigail. #triplethreat.”

Meanwhile, Kaz appeared thrilled as hunky Tyler entered the villa.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she said: “I am happy! We have Tyler in the building! Oh my gosh.”

Later on, Georgia went on to reveal she’s set her sights on Hugo.

But is this the start of something new for Kaz and Hugo?

