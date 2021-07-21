Love Island star Danny Bibby has sparked over 1,500 Ofcom complaints since entering the villa last week.

The plumber landed himself in hot water with fans of the ITV2 show after using the n-word on his social media in 2019.

Despite Danny apologising over the incident, viewers have since complained to the broadcasting regulator.

Love Island viewers complain to Ofcom

According to the Daily Star, Danny’s debut episode received the most complaints.

The show, which aired on July 15, garnered 1,081 complaints to Ofcom.

Meanwhile, Love Island was hit with another 426 on July 18.

Fans of the series previously took to Twitter to complain about the clothing brand owner.

Last week, one said: “I urge everyone who believes that Danny should not be on #LoveIsland to make a complaint to Ofcom and #boycottloveisland.”

Another added: “Everyone make sure to complain to ofcom to get Danny off Love Island.”

What has Danny Bibby said?

The 25-year-old Love Island hopeful recently apologised following the backlash.

He said: “I’d like to take the time to apologise to anyone that may have taken offence to my inappropriate remark.

“I never meant anything malicious by this comment at all.”

I am not a racist person and it’s unacceptable language and ignorant

Danny continued: “I am not a racist person and it’s unacceptable language and ignorant, I meant no offence and feel like I have really learnt from my mistakes and will never use that word again.

“I am a kind loving person and hopefully you get to see that in the show.”

Meanwhile, Danny’s dad also issued his own statement.

He said: “Danny does not have a racist bone in his body and there were no racist intentions to this post. Although it was not done maliciously, it was a mistake.

“I absolutely apologise on his behalf for the offence this wording may have caused.”

It’s believed Danny’s dad has since deleted his social media account after receiving comments about his son.

According to The Sun, his dad declared: “The fuse has blown. Too much hassle this. Was gonna be a bit of fun but… bye.”

Danny is currently coupled up with Lucinda, but set his sights on AJ during last night’s show.

ED! has contacted ITV and Ofcom for further comment.