Love Island: Casa Amor line-up and everything you need to know about the famous villa

Love Island viewers have eagerly awaited the return of the Casa Amor villa, which starts tonights (July 26).

The ITV2 dating series is set to shake things up as a new crop of sexy singletons join the show.

But what should fans expect from this year’s line-up? Find out here…

Harry Young is the first of this year’s Casa Amor line-up (Credit: ITV)

Love Island Casa Amor: Harry Young

Harry is a 24-year-old car salesman from Glasgow.

The Casa Amor hopeful is the first ever Islander to be recruited for the show directly through Tinder.

Why Love Island?: “I’ve been single for a year and a half and previously went through heartbreak and I’ve had a bit of fun as well. Obviously, COVID then hit so I haven’t had the chance to date. It was through Tinder that I signed up.

“Over the past year it was easier to start off an initial conversation online because pubs and clubs were closed.”

Mary Bedford has reportedly dated Love Island star Chris Hughes (Credit: ITV)

Mary Bedford

Meanwhile, Mary is a 22-year-old model from Wakefield.

Who have you got your eye on in the villa?: “Liam. He’s just beautiful. He’s 6ft6 for a start, he seems really old-school, like a gentleman.

“And he’s basically the same age as me. He’s perfect. Other than that Teddy or Toby.”

Medhy Malanda is looking for love in Casa Amor (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Love Island: The most dramatic recoupling moments after Hugo turns on Toby

Medhy Malanda

Medhy is a 24-year-old American football player and model from Belgium.

Who have you got your eye on in the villa?: “Definitely Kaz. Kaz’s personality is fiery, she’s got energy, she’s funny and she’s got a beautiful smile and she’s a nice girl in general.

“And Millie seems like a nice girl and she’s obviously good looking as well.”

Salma Naran makes her debut tonight (Credit: ITV)

Love Island Casa Amor: Salma Naran

Salma, 20, is a model and influencer from Dublin.

Why Love Island?: “I’ve never been in love. What better place to have a tunnel vision and really finding your one? It’s the perfect atmosphere, you don’t have the outside world distractions.

“It looks like time moves fast in there in a good way – it’s like, do you actually like me or not? In the real world it’s so wishy-washy.”

Matthew MacNabb is hoping to turn a few heads (Credit: ITV)

Matthew MacNabb

Meanwhile, Matthew is a 26-year-old strategic marketing consultant from Belfast.

How would your friends and family describe you?: “My family would describe me as very relaxed and laid back, positive and optimistic.

“And my friends would describe me as very adventurous and very positive.”

Kaila Troy is set to shake things up as a bombshell (Credit: ITV)

Kaila Troy

Casa Amor’s latest recruit is 28-year-old Kaila from Dublin.

How would your friends and family describe you?: “My friends would say I’m very energetic. Never got into drinking, was never my thing, but I’d be the one up all night still and they’d be falling asleep.

“They’d say I was very outgoing and hardworking for sure. What I want I go and get it. Independent, too. And caring and loving.”

Dale Mehmet joins this year’s line-up (Credit: ITV)

Love Island Casa Amor: Dale Mehmet

Dale is a 24-year-old barber from Glasgow.

Why Love Island?: “It’s something different. I’m the kind of person who is super chilled. If I meet someone then that would be amazing. But I take everything as it comes.

“I’d like to meet someone I like and can move forward with, but I’ll just take it as it comes.”

Amy Day is Love Island’s latest recruit (Credit: ITV)

Amy Day

Originally from Surrey, Amy is a 25-year-old performer.

Will you step on toes to get who you want?: “I am a girls’ girl, massive girls’ girl. But obviously I’m here to find love. So I would let them know I am interested and then gauge what they’re feeling as well.

“I will step on toes if needs be, but that’s obviously not my aim. But they might also realise what they had was just because that’s all they had.”

Jack Barlow is preparing to shake things up (Credit: ITV)

Read more: Love Island: Hugo lashes out at Toby for ‘dumping’ Chloe as Georgia leaves villa

Jack Barlow

Jack, 26, is a race car driver and coach from East Sussex.

Why Love Island?: “I’ve been single for about two years now. To be honest, I’m ready to meet the one. Not necessarily get married at this age but just experience life with somebody and start a new adventure.

“We’ve all been deprived of a bit of adventure over the last year.”

Could Clarisse Juliette find love in the villa? (Credit: ITV)

Love Island Casa Amor: Clarisse Juliette

Meanwhile, Clarisse is a 23-year-old influencer from London.

Who have you got your eye on in the villa?: “Teddy – he’s tall, confident and smooth. I don’t like horrible, cocky guys.

“If they are honest, that’s what I’d prefer.”

Bombshell Sam Jackson joins the show tonight (Credit: ITV)

Sam Jackson

Sam is a 23-year-old maintenance engineer from Clitheroe.

Will you step on toes to get who you want?: “That doesn’t bother me. I’m happy to step on someone’s toes to get what I want. If that’s what I’ve got to do, I’ve got to do it. I am looking forward to meeting the boys as well, I’m a proper lads’ lad.

“I see myself getting on with the boys as well – it’ll be good to meet some new people and get a few bromances

going!”

Could Lillie Haynes come between Jake and Liberty? (Credit: ITV)

Lillie Haynes

Also in the line-up is 22-year-old Lillie Haynes, who is a trainee accountant from South Shields.

Who do you have your eye on in the villa?: “I’ve definitely got my eye on Jake. He’s 100% the type of boy I would go for at home. It’s too good of a match not to just go for.

“Liam is definitely a dark horse for me, he’s like James Bond when you look at him, absolutely gorgeous. So he could be a very close second.”

Love Island Casa Amor: What to expect this year

Since season three, Casa Amor has become the ultimate tests for Islanders on the show.

However, the famous second villa has had a revamp this year.

As well as a new location, Casa Amor will also have its very own hideaway.

It’s a new location for the new temptation

Introducing the new villa, host Laura Whitmore said: “A brand new villa is complete.

“It’s a new location for the new temptation and for the first time ever, with its very own Hideaway. Get ready for Casa Amor!”

The twist often lasts around three to four days, with a dramatic reunion at the end.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.