Love Island star Hugo lashed out at Toby after he decided to couple up with Abigail instead of Chloe.

Chloe and new girl Georgia ended up the bottom two after Toby decided to recouple with Abigail after the pair hit it off.

However, as Hugo chose Chloe to couple up with, he lashed out at Toby and said she deserved better.

A recoupling happened tonight (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island: Georgia dumped as Hugo hits out at Toby

Hugo said: “If I’m completely honest she doesn’t deserve to be treated as she has been this past 24 hours.

“I firmly believe that a lot of this test stuff is complete [bleep].

“You deserve somebody that’s honest and communicates with you and who knows what could happen. Stranger things have happened.”

Toby chose Abigail to couple up with, instead of Chloe (Credit: ITV2)

As the other Islanders looked on in shock, Hugo added: “So the girl I’d like to couple up with is… Chloe.”

Faye is heard saying under her breath: “What the [bleep]. That’s very rude.”

Meanwhile, Chloe told Hugo: “Best speech ever.”

The Islanders then said goodbye to Georgia as she got ready to leave the villa.

However, Toby looked fuming as he told Jake: “The [bleep] would I do that to him.”

What did viewers say?

Viewers appeared shocked by Hugo’s outburst and shared their thoughts on Twitter.

One person said: “Nah I still can’t get over the stunt Hugo just pulled. Great drama but if any of my pals did that, I’m taking their heads clean off.”

Another wrote: “I did not think Hugo would be the drama grenade this series needed to shake it up!”

Great drama but if any of my pals did that, I’m taking their heads clean off #LoveIsland — cyn.th🦅🇳🇬 (@Cynthia2208) July 22, 2021

SHOCKED……Hugo giving us some much needed drama #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/WlsdtxqHCC — Asif H (@Asif_H786) July 22, 2021

A third added: “SHOCKED……Hugo giving us some much needed drama.”

Others praised Hugo as one said: “Bloody hell Hugo! Loved it! We were cheering you on. Well done.”

Another wrote: “Thanks to my mum I’ve now watched Hugo’s speech like 10 times.

“Well done Hugo for saying it how it is.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tomorrow night, at 9pm.

