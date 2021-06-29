Love Island: Brad likened to Mike Thalassitis as fans reveal their lookalike contestants

Love Island officially started on ITV2 last night (June 28), as Brad McClelland and his fellow singletons entered the famous villa.

Fans of the reality series rejoiced as the contestants geared up for a summer of love, drama and cracking on.

And it didn’t take long for viewers to pick up on their lookalikes.

Toby entered the Love Island villa last night (Credit: ITV/SplashNews.com)

Love Island 2021: Toby Aromolaran and Wes Nelson

While Toby isn’t particularly famous yet, it turns out he looks rather familiar to former Love Island star Wes.

The semi-pro footballer, who coupled up with Kaz Kamwi, looks strikingly similar to the now-musician.

On Twitter, one viewer said: “Ok is Toby a recycled Wes from Love Island 2018?”

Another added: “Toby does sort of look like another version of Wes!”

Brad shares a resemblance to Mike (Credit: ITV/SplashNews.com)

Brad McClelland and Mike Thalassitis

Meanwhile, fans noticed a resemblance between Brad and Mike.

“Brad reminds me so much of Mike Thalassitis, RIP,” one commented.

Read more: Love Island tonight: Villa sees its first snog as the boys are hit with a bombshell

In addition, a second shared: “Brad reminds me of a version of Mike Thalassitis. May his soul RIP.”

The ITV star tragically died in 2019 after taking his own life.

Faye received plenty of attention during last night’s show (Credit: ITV/SplashNews.com)

Love Island 2021: Faye Winter and Olivia Attwood

According to fans, Faye looks just like season three finalist Olivia.

But will she cause just as much drama in the villa?

Faye is an Olivia Attwood 2.0 wannabe

“Faye gives me Olivia Attwood vibes,” one pointed out, while another said: “Faye is an Olivia Attwood 2.0 wannabe.”

However, others believe Faye shares a striking resemblance to Demi Jones.

Liberty was likened to last year’s villa stars (Credit: ITV/SplashNews.com)

Liberty Poole, Shaughna Phillips, Eve and Jess Gale

Furthermore, Liberty has a series of potential villa doppelgangers.

The Brummie waitress was likened to Shaughna during last night’s episode.

And twins Eve and Jess Gale were also in the mix.

One Love Island fan tweeted: “Idk Liberty looks like the 3rd sister of the twins from last season.”

Do you think Aaron looks like Ovie? (Credit: ITV/SplashNews.com)

Aaron Francis and Ovie Soko

Arguably one of the best looking contestants in Love Island history, Ovie was a hit with viewers during season four.

And fans think Aaron looks slightly similar – what a compliment!

Read more: What time is Love Island on tonight? When does the series officially end?

One said: “Aaron is giving me slight Ovie vibes but Ovie will never be topped.”

A second shared: “I feel like Aaron is tryna be Ovie.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.