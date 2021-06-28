Love Island officially starts on ITV2 tonight and viewers are certainly in for a treat!

During tonight’s episode, fans will watch on as the Islanders couple up for the first time.

Meanwhile, the boys are hit with an unexpected twist in the form of Love Island bombshell, Chloe Burrows.

Love Island kicks off tonight as the girls chose the boys in the first coupling (Credit: ITV)

Love Island tonight: The first coupling of the series

The launch show kicks off with the girls entering the villa.

Faye, Kaz, Liberty, Sharon and Shannon make their entrances before host Laura Whitmore arrives.

As the ladies line up by the pool, the male contestants enter one by one.

Will you stay together? Or will your heads be turned

The boys – Aaron, Brad, Hugo, Jake and Toby – are then greeted by their fellow Islanders.

Following the coupling, Laura says: “Will you stay together? Or will your heads be turned?”

But who will instantly hit it off?

Laura Whitmore introduces Brad into the villa (Credit: ITV)

Later on, the group get to know each other as they play a game of dares.

Brad McClelland appears to get lucky as he’s dared to snog one of his fellow Islanders.

Read more: What time is Love Island on tonight? When does the series officially end?

His dare reads: “You and your partner must snog for 30 seconds.”

Meanwhile, Sharon is dared to suck the earlobe of another contestant.

Speaking in the Beach Hut, she says: “Earlobe sucking is probably not something I do on the first day that I meet someone. Actually, I don’t do that when I first meet someone. It was just a bit weird!”

The Islanders get to know each other on their first night (Credit: ITV)

Love Island tonight: A bombshell entrance

However, the night soon takes a dramatic turn.

The boys are hit with the decision over whether to go on a date with late arrival Chloe. But it comes at a cost.

The boys receive the message during the game of dares.

Read more: Love Island 2021: Laura Whitmore offers first look at stunning villa makeover

The dreaded text says: “Hey boys. How are you? Chloe here. I’ve just arrived and I’m outside the front of the Villa.

“I’d like to take you all on a date but I’ll let you guys decide who wants to come and join me. Hopefully I’ll see you soon.”

Who will stay loyal and who will stray?

Love Island starts tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub. Episodes are available the following morning on BritBox.

