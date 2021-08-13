Love Island: Best memes as Mary dresses as a ‘sexy’ mermaid during heart rate challenge

Love Island star Mary Bedford stole the show during last night’s heart rate challenge – but for all the wrong reasons!

While her fellow Islanders chose a series of saucy outfits, the stunning model opted for a mermaid.

And Twitter went mental over the costume.

Mary Bedford’s mermaid costume has caused a frenzy amongst Love Island fans (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island: What are the best Mary memes?

The famous heart rate challenge returned to the ITV2 dating show last night (August 12).

The task consists of the Islanders seeing who can get the most hearts racing.

During the challenge, the female Islanders performed sexy routines for their male co-stars.

Liberty rocked a cowgirl outfit, Millie was Lara Croft and Priya opted for a nurse.

However, Mary seemed to have pulled the short straw in a long red wig and green tail.

But what did viewers on Twitter say?

no but who made Mary dress up as the little mermaid for the striptease #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/ymhFOJVFoE — temporary love island commentary account (@spngbobstan) August 12, 2021

Jesus MARY n Joseph n the we like mermaid #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/DAyoJu4i6p — Dean LB (@deanosummer85) August 12, 2021

Mary waiting for Aaron’s results praying the little mermaid wig did it for him #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/6KUhLzw62t — amba’s pitch perfect fan account ♡ (@ambahatesyou) August 12, 2021

When I see Mary walk in with that mermaid outfit. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/3ooUpDtBma — peb (@itspebz) August 12, 2021

What was Mary thinking coming out in that mermaid costume.. #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/qDOjcbclId — holly 🕊 (@ho11yrebecca) August 12, 2021

I can see the vision behind Mermaid Mary but the reality was an epic fail 😂😂#LoveIsland — Aluta Qupa (@AlutaQupa) August 13, 2021

Poor Mary, they could’ve given her something sexier than that party city bargain bin mermaid costume! #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/PM77CmWasY — Phelix Crittenden (@PhePhePhresh) August 13, 2021

Meanwhile, others compared Mary to a previous photo of Harry Styles!

an unreleased pic of mary last night on love island! #harrystyles pic.twitter.com/yEU4ER0WwU — ًmace (@NATSFALCON) August 13, 2021

Why does Mary look like Harry styles in the challenge? #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/TkGxpot1mk — Skye Evans🧡 (@Skye_3vans) August 12, 2021

I – I think Harry styles did it better, sorry Mary 😂😂 #loveIsland pic.twitter.com/Wi1JuqtY9Q — Tabz🤍 (@tabz088) August 12, 2021

However, some claimed that Mary had been set up by producers.

Why is Mary dressed like a mermaid??? They did her so dirty!!! #loveisland pic.twitter.com/y8FLDa3PcH — claire-olivia ☽ (@clai_e1) August 12, 2021

they set mary up with that little mermaid costume… #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IjmjelWmec — ً (@seokcix) August 13, 2021

I think Mary should sue the Love Island producers for putting her in that mermaid costume #LoveIsland — DILF in training (@PostEmoLyfe) August 13, 2021

They did Mary dirty in the heart rate challenge cuz what in the little mermaid ? #LoveIsland — just me (@nanayaapicasso) August 13, 2021

So, do the Islanders pick their costumes?

No, according to former winner Amber Gill.

Taking to Twitter last night, the reality star confirmed that contestants are given outfits by the show’s producers.

One fan questioned: “Ok we need @AmberRoseGill to confirm whether the islanders picked their own outfits for the heart rate challenge, or whether the producers have it in for Mary?”

Meanwhile, Amber replied: “Are you OK? You think I chose a bustier tutu & tights.”

In addition, she said: “If I got to pick in that challenge I would have bust the whole thing open bdsm vibes.”

Poor Mary!

