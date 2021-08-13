Love Island Mary
TV

Love Island: Best memes as Mary dresses as a ‘sexy’ mermaid during heart rate challenge

Her Little Mermaid costume went down a treat

By Rebecca Calderwood
| Updated:

Love Island star Mary Bedford stole the show during last night’s heart rate challenge – but for all the wrong reasons!

While her fellow Islanders chose a series of saucy outfits, the stunning model opted for a mermaid.

And Twitter went mental over the costume.

Love Island Mary
Mary Bedford’s mermaid costume has caused a frenzy amongst Love Island fans (Credit: ITV2)

Love Island: What are the best Mary memes?

The famous heart rate challenge returned to the ITV2 dating show last night (August 12).

The task consists of the Islanders seeing who can get the most hearts racing.

During the challenge, the female Islanders performed sexy routines for their male co-stars.

Read more: Love Island: What does NVQ mean as Islanders’ secret sex codes revealed?

Liberty rocked a cowgirl outfit, Millie was Lara Croft and Priya opted for a nurse.

However, Mary seemed to have pulled the short straw in a long red wig and green tail.

But what did viewers on Twitter say?

Meanwhile, others compared Mary to a previous photo of Harry Styles!

However, some claimed that Mary had been set up by producers.

So, do the Islanders pick their costumes?

No, according to former winner Amber Gill.

Taking to Twitter last night, the reality star confirmed that contestants are given outfits by the show’s producers.

One fan questioned: “Ok we need @AmberRoseGill to confirm whether the islanders picked their own outfits for the heart rate challenge, or whether the producers have it in for Mary?”

Read more: Twitter has spoken – Love Island must get Liberty away from Jake

Meanwhile, Amber replied: “Are you OK? You think I chose a bustier tutu & tights.”

In addition, she said: “If I got to pick in that challenge I would have bust the whole thing open bdsm vibes.”

Poor Mary!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics