The Love Island girls enjoyed a ‘graduation ceremony’ on last night’s show and have created their own secret sex code, but what exactly does NVQ mean on the show?

Basically, the Islanders have created new secret language codes to describe “doing bits”.

The girls have based the sex codes on National Vocational Qualification levels to explain the frisky moments between couples in the villa.

Here’s everything you need to know and what each level is…

The Islanders have been getting frisky under the sheets (Credit: ITV2)

What does NVQ mean on Love Island?

There are a series of NVQ levels in real life, and the Islanders have used these for each step of intimate antics.

Read more: Love Island: Matthew is dumped as Priya saves new boy Brett in shock recoupling

They range from a snog to full on sex.

Here’s what each level is in the Love Island villa:

The girls have their own code for sexual activity (Credit: ITV2)

Entry Level NVQ – A snog

NVQ1 – Sexual act using hands

NVQ2 – Oral sex

NVQ3 – Sexual intercourse

The girls ‘graduated’ on last night’s Love Island (Credit: ITV2)

During last night’s episode, the girls had what they called a graduation after get steamy under the sheets the previous night.

Millie, Faye, Chloe and Liberty all ‘graduated’ after having sex in the villa bedroom.

I thought I was going to really struggle with this graduation because it was quite hard.

New girl Priya hosted the ceremony and presented each of the girls with a baseball cap.

In her speech, Millie – who is coupled up with Liam – said: “I thought I was going to really struggle with this graduation because it was quite hard.

“I’ve passed with a 1st and so has Liam and I’m so happy about it.”

Millie and Liam had sex in the villa (Credit: ITV2)

Faye was up next after she rekindled things with Teddy following their row.

She said: “Although I had to resit the exam and resit the year, it’s been a long time coming and I went from an NVQ1 to graduation in one night. Quick learner!”

Read more: Love Island fans anticipate the ‘meet the parents’ episode, but could it be the most dramatic yet?

Viewers watching were left divided over the scenes.

One person said: “This whole graduation scene was beyond cringe.”

Another wrote: “Graduation ceremony? Really?? How old are we?”

However, one laughed: “This graduation ceremony is killing meeeee. First class,” followed by laughing face emojis. [Sic]

Another added: “Not Priya giving them a whole graduation ceremony. I’m dying.”

Love Island continues on ITV2, tonight, at 9pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.