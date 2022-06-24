Love Island new bombshell Antigoni Buxton recently entered the villa and now fans have done a bit of delving into her life.

Singer Antigoni recently joined Love Island to stir up drama in the villa.

The Greek beauty blew everyone away with her gorgeous blonde locks and her glowing tan.

However, fans can’t get over her hunky father Paul Buxton, who frequently poses shirtless in Antigoni’s Instagram photos.

Antigoni arrived as the new bombshell in the Love Island villa (Credit: ITV)

Antigoni joins the Love Island Villa

Love Island welcomed a new bombshell to the villa on Wednesday, Antigoni Buxton.

Antigoni is a singer from Greece who’s known for her single Red Flag, which she released earlier this year.

However, the star is not the only talent in her family as her mum is celebrity chef Tonia Buxton.

After hearing the news of her daughter joining the Love Island villa, Tonia rushed to Instagram to share her support.

She wrote: “I can not believe that my @antigoni is in the Love Island villa, she mentioned she would be sunbathing this week, I didn’t think she meant in Mallorca!

“We are all so excited for you and know you will be amazing! You have always been an island girl, so I know would will fit right in!

“Hoping you all love and support my girl, I know she will make us proud!”

Fans are stunned after discovering photos of Antigoni’s dad on Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Antigoni’s ‘hot’ dad

However, Love Island fans have been left surprised after discovering photos of Antigoni’s ripped dad.

Antigoni posted a photo of the pair on her Instagram not that long ago, as she wished him a happy birthday.

In the sun-soaked picture, Antigoni is wearing a green bikini as her dad showcases his abs as he poses shirtless.

She captioned it: “Happy Birthday Daddy! 57 and thriving. You set the bar so high none of these men will ever be good enough.

“You’re so inspirational and kind and you make the lives of everyone around you better- thank you for everything! Love you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antigoni 🎶🧜🏼‍♀️ (@antigoni)

Fans have flooded Twitter with comments about Paul.

One tweeted: “Antigoni’s dad???? Omg.”

Another gushed: “Damn. Antigoni’s mum and dad can pass as Love Island contestants. They got body ody ody like. Family of bombshells!”

A third added: “Antigoni’s dad though… like wow.”

