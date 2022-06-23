Michael Owen smiling on Lorraine and daughter Gemma Owen smiling on Love Island
Michael Owen issues warning over daughter Gemma: ‘She turns into a horror’

"Stay out of her way"

By Aaliyah Ashfield

Michael Owen has revealed that his daughter Gemma has always ‘got her game face on’ when she wants to win.

This came after new bombshell Danica took Luca away from Gemma during Sunday night’s shocking recoupling on Love Island.

Although Gemma and Danica cleared the air between them, Gemma’s dad Michael warned everyone to ‘stay out of her way’ when she’s competitive.

Michael Owen smiling on Lorraine
Michael Owen confesses that his daughter Gemma ‘turns into a horror’ when she’s competitive (Credit: ITV)

On Sunday’s episode Gemma was torn away from her love interest Luca as newcomer Danica decided to couple up with him.

Eventually, Gemma and Danica cleared the air and Luca confessed that ‘he’s putting all his eggs in one basket’ for Gemma, squashing any competition.

However, Gemma’s famous dad Michael has warned Love Island stars to ‘stay out of her way’ when she’s competitive.

The former footballer confessed that his eldest daughter ‘turns into a horror’ when she wants to win, especially when it comes to horse dressage contests.

The MailOnline reports he said: “Match day or if it’s a big competition, going into that ring, she turns into a horror. It’s like that’s it – you get your game face on and you can’t control it.”

Michael went on to say that he’s the same, explaining that he ‘didn’t let anyone talk to him’ before a match.

He then added: “She’s the same, she’s horrible. Stay out of her way when a big competition’s coming round.

“That’s how much it means to you. Start focusing on the job in hand.”

Gemma Owen smiling on Love Island
Gemma Owen is a professional horse dressage rider for Team GB (Credit: ITV)

Michael isn’t the only sportsman of the family, as his daughter Gemma is a professional sportswoman herself.

The star competes with Team GB as a horse dressage rider.

Talking to Luca in last night’s episode, Gemma opened up about her horse dressage career.

When Luca asked to see one of her comps, Gemma even admitted herself that she’s ‘not very sociable at competitions’.

