Love Island 2022 start date confirmed and it’s almost here

Love Island 2022 is set to return to screens early next month!

Fans of the popular ITV2 dating series won’t have wait too long to meet this year’s contestants.

In fact, a new batch of Islanders will be heading into the villa on Monday, 6th June 2022.

Here's your first hot date of the summer ❤️‍🔥 #LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub! pic.twitter.com/ev7F1Vw3xk — The OGs of love 😎 (@LoveIsland) May 24, 2022

Love Island 2022 start date confirmed

Love Island announced the news on Twitter earlier today (May 24).

The post read: “Here’s your first hot date of the summer.

“#LoveIsland is back Monday 6th June on @itv2 and @itvhub!”

Summer is here!

Fans of the series appeared delighted over the announcement, as they rushed to comment on the tweet.

One said: “I’m so excited!”

In addition, a second wrote: “Summer is here.”

Love Island 2022 begins next month (Credit: ITV)

Love Island partners with eBay for new series

Meanwhile, the ITV2 reality show has partnered with second-hand fashion giant eBay, amid hopes it’ll bring sustainable fashion to the forefront.

This means that this year’s contestants will wear entirely second-hand clothing for the first time ever.

The reality show partnered with eBay in a bid to become more eco-friendly.

Celebrity stylist and second-hand enthusiast Amy Bannerman, who has worked with the likes of Rita Ora and Dua Lipa will also be styling this year’s Islanders.

We can’t wait to see how it turns out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by eBay UK (@ebay_uk)

The show hopes that the change will help make sustainability more aspirational.

Executive producer of Love Island, Mike Spencer, said of the collab: “We are thrilled to be paring up with eBay this year as our pre-loved fashion partner.

“As a show we strive to be a more eco-friendly production with more focus on ways in which we can visibly show this on screen.

“This partnership will see our Islanders get to dive into the shared wardrobes and help themselves to some incredible pre-loved clothes from eBay.

“We also aim to inspire our demographic and show that there are incredible finds to be had. And how sharing is, in some way, caring.”

The online marketplace eBay also shared the news on its Instagram.

