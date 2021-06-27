Love Island 2021 is almost upon us! The long-awaited series is back on Monday night (June 28).

And ITV has just released images of the stunning villa.

The Majorca Love Island villa looks like it has got a bit of a glow-up and a serious makeover this year.

After the show was axed in 2020 due the COVID-19 pandemic, the villa now looks more glam than ever before.

The Love Island villa looks extra glam this year (Credit: ITV)

Love Island 2021: What do we know about the villa?

Host Laura Whitmore revealed her excitement to finally be at the villa.

Up to now she had never stepped inside, as she had previously hosted Winter Love Island.

This short-lived spin-off series was hosted in South Africa.

I am so excited to show you around.

Touring the Spanish villa, Laura gushed: “Welcome to Love Island 2021!

“Now this is my first time at the iconic villa in Majorca.

“I am so excited to show you around.”

The show is almost back! (Credit: ITV)

What did Laura say about the Love Island 2021 villa?

Laura then shows off the epic garden.

She said: “This amazing outdoor space has the most amazing views of Majorca.”

And there’s even an outside selfie mirror called Selfie Obsessed this time around!

Laura continued: “The new selfie mirror! Handy for taking those group pictures.”

The giant swing seat is also back “for those intimate chats”.

How cute is the Love Island kitchen this year? (Credit: ITV)

The outdoor day beds have also returned and are apparently “ready for some heart to hearts”.

The kitchen now has a fluorescent light across its island which reads: “Eat, sleep, crack on, repeat.”

Whereas the bedroom looks all too familiar with multiple double beds in the giant bedroom.

But this year there are some very cheeky new headboards.

One reveals a giant aubergine while another is of an unpeeled banana.

We expect plenty of action from this chair! (Credit: ITV)

Secret hideaway returns!

The entrance hall also has a brand new neon sign – revealing the word love encircled with a dripping heart.

The lounge looks business as usual – apart from a pulldown double bed – which is the new home of the “dog house”.

Love Island’s Dog House has also had a makeover this year (Credit: ITV)

A secret hideaway returns with some “secret drawers”.

The bathroom is fully stocked with the latest in beauty products and the terrace looks pretty much the same.

Showing off the dressing room, Laura teased “the dressing room is the tidiest it will ever be”.

All in all the villa has been given some extra touches this year which make it appear more high-end and on trend than with previous seasons.

So when does Love Island start?

Love Island starts on Monday June 28 at 9pm on ITV2.

It will be available to stream on ITV Hub shortly after the first episode airs.

