Former BBC Breakfast host Louise Minchin has revealed her first project since leaving the show.

Beloved Louise, 53, said goodbye to viewers last week.

But now she has revealed what’s coming next.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Louise Minchin (@louiseminchin)

What did BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin say about her next project?

During her last show on Thursday, co-host Dan Walker asked her what’s coming next for her.

And he asked if she was worried about discussing the menopause, which will form the back-drop of her new project.

“You were really worried, weren’t you? About talking about [the menopause],” he said.

Read more: Departing BBC Breakfast star Louise Minchin headed into the I’m A Celebrity castle?

“I was really worried,” Louise replied.

“One of the things I can tell you that I’m doing after I leave, is I’m doing a programme about menopause for World Menopause Day.”

“That’s about the only piece of information she’s given anybody,” Dan quipped.

Louise will be back on our screens soon (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Not long to wait…

It’s not clear whether Louise will be back on TV or presenting something online.

However, we do know that she has opened up about her experiences going through the menopause before.

During her time on BBC Breakfast, she presented a segment called Wake Up To Menopause and described her night sweats, hot flushes and tiredness.

The good news is that we haven’t got long to see Louise back in action – World Menopause Day is on October 18.

Louise hosted her final BBC Breakfast show (Credit: BBC)

What happened on her final day at BBC Breakfast?

The news comes after Louise made an emotional exit from BBC Breakfast last week.

She received a cake from colleagues in the plaza of Salford Media City in Manchester, where family and friends were gathered.

Read more: Louise Minchin leaves BBC Breakfast as Dan Walker pays tribute to ‘wonderful’ co-star

Colleagues and stars, like Bill Turnbull and Stephen Graham, also paid tribute via video.

Subsequently, and to cap an emotional morning, Dan called her a “wonderful friend”.