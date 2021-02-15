Ranvir Singh returned to fill in for Lorraine Kelly on ITV’s Lorraine on Monday.

But some viewers were left rather frazzled – and begged the news host to stop talking about her Strictly stint.

Ranvir, 43, competed in 2020’s Strictly series, with dance partner Giovanni Pernice.

Although they failed to reach the final, Ranvir has repeatedly spoken of how much she enjoyed participating.

And on Monday’s Lorraine she bought up Strictly while chatting to Jamie Laing.

Ranvir and Giovanni on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

The Made in Chelsea star, 32, appeared on the show to plug his podcast.

And as they both competed on last year’s Strictly, Ranvir couldn’t help but bring it up in the discussion.

However, this appeared to irritate some viewers – with several expressing their dismay on Twitter.

One user tweeted: “When is Ranvir going to stop dining out of her Strictly appearance?! Please make it stop!! #Lorraine.”

Jamie chatting to Ranvir on Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Another user ranted: “#Lorraine Why does Ranvir speak about Strictly every time she is on TV.

“I’m sure she mentioned it Catchphrase the other day too.”

And a third user complained: “Who’d have guessed it, starts with a Ranvir Strictly reference.”

Whereas a fourth user berated: “Jamie’s trying to talk about his podcast but no, Ranvir HAS to turn it back to Strictly!! #lorraine.”

Jamie beat Ranvir to the Strictly finals (Credit: BBC)

However, not all viewers were as irked. As many begged for Ranvir to either get her own talk show – or replace Lorraine Kelly permanently.

One user suggested: “Wish Ranvir had her own TV show. She’s so professional and yet so natural… wishing you luck this week.”

And a second user asked: “Can we keep Ranvir and ditch Lorraine?”

During Ranvir’s interview with Jamie, they spoke of their friendship on the show.

She also thanked him for supporting her mental health on Strictly.

Ranvir said: “Can I just say thank you to you, because when I was having a bit of a tough time you did talk to me.

“We couldn’t really be near each other, but you definitely helped me, so you are a brilliant human being, and you deserve every good luck in the world.”

Ranvir will be hosting Lorraine on ITV for the remainder of the week.

