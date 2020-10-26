Lorraine viewers were shocked as Matthew Wright and his wife Amelia opened up about their stalker ordeal.

The couple said they “lived in terror” as his stalker threatened to snatch their baby daughter Cassady.

Last week, Michelle Ranicar, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of stalking to cause serious alarm or distress.

The couple said they “lived in terror” as his stalker threatened to snatch their baby daughter Cassady (Credit: ITV)

When did the stalking ordeal begin?

Ranicar regularly appeared in the audience of Matthew’s Channel 5 show, The Wright Stuff.

She also made up a relationship with him and the situation became worse when she was banned from the show.

Ranicar told Amelia while she was pregnant that she would “likely have a stillbirth” before turning up at their home after the baby was born.

Speaking on Lorraine, Amelia said: “I was heavily pregnant and she said [at a charity auction]: ‘Women your age are more likely to have a stillbirth.'”

Amelia said their stalker would turn up at their home (Credit: ITV)

“She turned up [at the house] a few days later, I was on my own, and she was shouting through the letterbox: ‘I’m going to find the maternity ward where you are and I am going to wait outside for you and the baby!'”

After Amelia had given birth, she revealed Ranicar told her she wanted her baby.

I’m still shaken by the whole thing and I’m still upset.

Amelia added: “She turned up on the doorstep, I was on my own the first time.

“She was trying to push her hand through the letterbox saying: ‘I want the baby, I want to hold the baby, give me the baby.'”

Matthew Wright said on Lorraine that the ordeal took over their lives (Credit: ITV)

What did Matthew Wright say?

He said: “Amelia wouldn’t go out the house. It absolutely takes over your life. Amelia’s understandably having a much harder time.

“Being subjected to it in your own in the house while heavily pregnant or with a little baby is a very, very different experience.”

Amelia added: “Last time when she came round Matthew was there but she got more hysterical and it got more serious.

“It’s cast a long shadow over me and I’m still shaken by the whole thing and I’m still upset.

“It’s left me emotionally scarred.”

