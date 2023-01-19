Lorraine Kelly has taken a swipe today at Dancing On Ice viewers who complained over a performance last weekend.

More than 100 viewers complained to TV watchdog Ofcom over contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s sexy routine.

Ekin-Su channelled Britney Spears as she performed to the singer’s hit song Toxic.

Lorraine Kelly hit out at people complaining to Ofcom over Ekin-Su’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su complaints

However, the performance divided viewers watching and some hit out at Ekin-Su’s outfit.

Ekin-Su was wearing a full fabric jumpsuit which was designed to be a replica of what Britney wore in her Toxic music video.

However, some viewers thought it wasn’t appropriate for a “family show”.

This resulted in 112 people complaining to Ofcom over the outfit and performance.

Ekin-Su sparked Ofcom complaints with her performance and outfit (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly today

On Thursday, Lorraine clapped back at the complainers.

She said: “Ekin-Su, she’s going to come out fighting after a bit of a backlash on Dancing On Ice.

The hundred of you, honestly, have you not got better things to do?

“It was kind of crawling on ice, wasn’t it?”

She later said: “Over a hundred complaints have been made after Ekin-Su’s sexy dance routine on Sunday’s Dancing On Ice.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu (@ekinsuofficial)

“The hundred of you, honestly, have you not got better things to do?”

Guest Scarlette Douglas added: “Yes okay, it was a bit raunchy, it was a bit provocative; but she was imitating the dance routine to Toxic.

“So she’s got that lovely costume and it’s a dance routine. It’s kinda what Britney brought to it right?”

Ekin-Su has also been defended by Dancing On Ice’s creative director Daniel Whiston.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Dan said: “It was completely inspired by the Britney Spears video, if you look at the ‘Toxic’ video and the outfit she wore, it’s very similar.

“It was a tribute to Britney, that’s where the inspiration came from and I think she carried it off really well.”

He added: “Not everybody is going to like everything, and the majority of people really liked Ekin-Su. She has a massive following, she’s super hot, and my jaw hit the ground because she turned it on.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su sparks hundreds of Ofcom complaints over routine

Ekin-Su will face this weekend’s skate-off after receiving the fewest votes last Sunday.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 22) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

What did you think of Ekin-Su’s routine? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.