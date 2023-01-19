Lorraine Kelly has taken a swipe today at Dancing On Ice viewers who complained over a performance last weekend.
More than 100 viewers complained to TV watchdog Ofcom over contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s sexy routine.
Ekin-Su channelled Britney Spears as she performed to the singer’s hit song Toxic.
Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su complaints
However, the performance divided viewers watching and some hit out at Ekin-Su’s outfit.
Ekin-Su was wearing a full fabric jumpsuit which was designed to be a replica of what Britney wore in her Toxic music video.
However, some viewers thought it wasn’t appropriate for a “family show”.
This resulted in 112 people complaining to Ofcom over the outfit and performance.
Lorraine Kelly today
On Thursday, Lorraine clapped back at the complainers.
She said: “Ekin-Su, she’s going to come out fighting after a bit of a backlash on Dancing On Ice.
The hundred of you, honestly, have you not got better things to do?
“It was kind of crawling on ice, wasn’t it?”
She later said: “Over a hundred complaints have been made after Ekin-Su’s sexy dance routine on Sunday’s Dancing On Ice.
“The hundred of you, honestly, have you not got better things to do?”
Guest Scarlette Douglas added: “Yes okay, it was a bit raunchy, it was a bit provocative; but she was imitating the dance routine to Toxic.
“So she’s got that lovely costume and it’s a dance routine. It’s kinda what Britney brought to it right?”
Ekin-Su has also been defended by Dancing On Ice’s creative director Daniel Whiston.
Speaking to Digital Spy, Dan said: “It was completely inspired by the Britney Spears video, if you look at the ‘Toxic’ video and the outfit she wore, it’s very similar.
“It was a tribute to Britney, that’s where the inspiration came from and I think she carried it off really well.”
He added: “Not everybody is going to like everything, and the majority of people really liked Ekin-Su. She has a massive following, she’s super hot, and my jaw hit the ground because she turned it on.”
Ekin-Su will face this weekend’s skate-off after receiving the fewest votes last Sunday.
Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 22) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
