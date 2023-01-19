Ekin-Su on Dancing On Ice and Lorraine Kelly frowning today
Lorraine Kelly takes swipe at Dancing On Ice viewers today following backlash and complaints against show

Ekin-Su divided viewers with her outfit and routine last weekend

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Lorraine Kelly has taken a swipe today at Dancing On Ice viewers who complained over a performance last weekend.

More than 100 viewers complained to TV watchdog Ofcom over contestant Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu’s sexy routine.

Ekin-Su channelled Britney Spears as she performed to the singer’s hit song Toxic.

Lorraine Kelly speaking to the camera on her show today
Lorraine Kelly hit out at people complaining to Ofcom over Ekin-Su’s performance (Credit: ITV)

Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su complaints

However, the performance divided viewers watching and some hit out at Ekin-Su’s outfit.

Ekin-Su was wearing a full fabric jumpsuit which was designed to be a replica of what Britney wore in her Toxic music video.

However, some viewers thought it wasn’t appropriate for a “family show”.

This resulted in 112 people complaining to Ofcom over the outfit and performance.

Brendyn and Ekin-Su skating on Dancing On Ice
Ekin-Su sparked Ofcom complaints with her performance and outfit (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly today

On Thursday, Lorraine clapped back at the complainers.

She said: “Ekin-Su, she’s going to come out fighting after a bit of a backlash on Dancing On Ice.

The hundred of you, honestly, have you not got better things to do?

“It was kind of crawling on ice, wasn’t it?”

She later said: “Over a hundred complaints have been made after Ekin-Su’s sexy dance routine on Sunday’s Dancing On Ice.

“The hundred of you, honestly, have you not got better things to do?”

Guest Scarlette Douglas added: “Yes okay, it was a bit raunchy, it was a bit provocative; but she was imitating the dance routine to Toxic.

“So she’s got that lovely costume and it’s a dance routine. It’s kinda what Britney brought to it right?”

Ekin-Su has also been defended by Dancing On Ice’s creative director Daniel Whiston.

Speaking to Digital Spy, Dan said: “It was completely inspired by the Britney Spears video, if you look at the ‘Toxic’ video and the outfit she wore, it’s very similar.

“It was a tribute to Britney, that’s where the inspiration came from and I think she carried it off really well.”

He added: “Not everybody is going to like everything, and the majority of people really liked Ekin-Su. She has a massive following, she’s super hot, and my jaw hit the ground because she turned it on.”

Read more: Dancing On Ice: Ekin-Su sparks hundreds of Ofcom complaints over routine

Ekin-Su will face this weekend’s skate-off after receiving the fewest votes last Sunday.

Dancing On Ice continues this Sunday (January 22) from 6:30pm on ITV1 and ITVX. 

