Lorraine Kelly on ITV today and Meghan Markle
TV

Lorraine Kelly insists ‘nervous’ Meghan was ‘absolute delight’ with mourning fans during Windsor visit

Lorraine praised Meghan today

By Joshua Haigh

Lorraine Kelly said today on her show that Meghan Markle was a “delight” at Windsor.

Meghan Markle was joined by Harry, William and Kate Middleton on Saturday outside Windsor Castle.

The foursome came together to welcome royal fans who had lined the streets.

Opening up about Meghan’s appearance, Lorraine Kelly said today on ITV’s Lorraine that the Duchess appeared “nervous” but was a total “delight”.

Lorraine Kelly on ITV's Lorraine today
Lorraine Kelly opened up about Meghan on her show today (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly today

“I think this is really good and it shows the touch that they’ve got, you can see. Harry and Meghan are so good with the crowds,” she said.

“She looked a wee bit nervous, I have to say. I don’t blame her for feeling nervous, I really don’t, but she was an absolute delight.”

Russell Myers replied: “I imagine she was nervous, not only being in William and Kate’s presence once again, it’s a huge global event as well.

“But what will the reaction be from the crowd and fortunately it was hugely respectful.”

Harry and Prince William haven’t been very close for the last few years.

As a result, rumours of a feud have plagued the brothers.

However, despite this, Russell told Lorraine that William is determined to put things behind them.

He said: “It was the new Prince of Wales, Prince William, who picked up the phone and said to his brother, you know, would you like to accompany us to look at these flowers?

“They’re both living less than a mile apart from each other and I think that he definitely felt that this is an extraordinary event that has happened, it has to bring the family together.

“Whether that is a temporary truce or whether they can repair the relationship after spending some time together, who knows.”

Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Windsor
Meghan appeared to be nervous, said Lorraine Kelly on ITV today (Credit: Splashnews)

Royal fans praise Meghan

Meanwhile, numerous royal fans were thrilled to see the four royals together after so long apart.

And Meghan in particular was praised for “showing up” and doing her duty.

“It took enormous guts, grace and dignity for Meghan Markle to appear in this capacity. I think she’s brave,” one fan said on Twitter.

Another added: “Meghan is such a wonderful partner to Harry. She loves that man with all her heart. It was very brave of her to be there.”

The Sussexes will reportedly remain in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period.

That finishes a week after the Queen’s funeral service on Monday, September 19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s three-year-old son Archie and daughter Lilibet, one, are Stateside with Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland.

According to the latest reports, Meghan and Harry are believed to be considering flying them out to London ahead of the funeral.

Read more: The Queen’s secret letter hidden in vault that can’t be opened for 63 years

Meanwhile, what do you think of this story? Join the debate on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

King Charles speaks during his tour to Northern Ireland
Sad royal fans demand family should have ‘time to grieve’ as King Charles jets to Northern Ireland
Sophie, Countess of Wessex, at the Queen's Thanksgiving service
Royal fans spot Sophie, Countess of Wessex’s ‘devastated’ and ‘broken’ reaction during service for Queen
William, Prince of Wales, Prince George, Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte
Prince William’s emotional confession about George, Charlotte and Louis following Queen’s death
Emmerdale Faith, Noah, Amelia and Liam
Emmerdale spoilers: First look at all-new pics for Sept 19-23
Ben Shephard speaking on GMB today, Prince Andrew wearing glasses looking sombre
GMB host Ben Shephard fears Royal Family have made ‘first misstep’ since Queen’s death
Peter Andre speaking on This Morning
Peter Andre shares sad news about beloved mum amid health woes