Lorraine Kelly insists ‘nervous’ Meghan was ‘absolute delight’ with mourning fans during Windsor visit

Lorraine Kelly said today on her show that Meghan Markle was a “delight” at Windsor.

Meghan Markle was joined by Harry, William and Kate Middleton on Saturday outside Windsor Castle.

The foursome came together to welcome royal fans who had lined the streets.

Opening up about Meghan’s appearance, Lorraine Kelly said today on ITV’s Lorraine that the Duchess appeared “nervous” but was a total “delight”.

“I think this is really good and it shows the touch that they’ve got, you can see. Harry and Meghan are so good with the crowds,” she said.

“She looked a wee bit nervous, I have to say. I don’t blame her for feeling nervous, I really don’t, but she was an absolute delight.”

Russell Myers replied: “I imagine she was nervous, not only being in William and Kate’s presence once again, it’s a huge global event as well.

“But what will the reaction be from the crowd and fortunately it was hugely respectful.”

Harry and Prince William haven’t been very close for the last few years.

As a result, rumours of a feud have plagued the brothers.

However, despite this, Russell told Lorraine that William is determined to put things behind them.

He said: “It was the new Prince of Wales, Prince William, who picked up the phone and said to his brother, you know, would you like to accompany us to look at these flowers?

“They’re both living less than a mile apart from each other and I think that he definitely felt that this is an extraordinary event that has happened, it has to bring the family together.

“Whether that is a temporary truce or whether they can repair the relationship after spending some time together, who knows.”

Royal fans praise Meghan

Meanwhile, numerous royal fans were thrilled to see the four royals together after so long apart.

And Meghan in particular was praised for “showing up” and doing her duty.

“It took enormous guts, grace and dignity for Meghan Markle to appear in this capacity. I think she’s brave,” one fan said on Twitter.

Another added: “Meghan is such a wonderful partner to Harry. She loves that man with all her heart. It was very brave of her to be there.”

The Sussexes will reportedly remain in Britain until the end of the royal mourning period.

That finishes a week after the Queen’s funeral service on Monday, September 19.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex‘s three-year-old son Archie and daughter Lilibet, one, are Stateside with Meghan’s mum Doria Ragland.

According to the latest reports, Meghan and Harry are believed to be considering flying them out to London ahead of the funeral.

