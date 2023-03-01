Lorraine Kelly fires back at ‘rude and judgemental’ troll who mocked her appearance

Lorraine Kelly hit back at a cruel troll today (March 1) who made a “rude” comment about her appearance.

Morning chat show host Lorraine featured on a video someone had posted online about Adam Lambert.

It included a segment which Lorraine introduced, wearing a demure cream and black top.

The troll wrote: “I really think Lorraine needs a makeover. Hair is awful. I’m surprised no one has mentioned this – time for a short cut Lorraine.”

Lorraine Kelly fired back after a cruel troll mocked her appearance on Twitter (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly hits back at troll

However, Lorraine was clearly in no mood to let the uncalled-for abuse go unchecked.

Instead, Lorraine, 63, responded to the Twitter user.

She wrote: “Well good morning Cathy – only problem – when I have short hair I look like Wilson from Castaway (if you know, you know).”

Why are some people so rude and judgemental.

After drawing attention to the insult, fans of Lorraine jumped to defend her.

One wrote: “Why are some people so rude and judgemental what does anyone get out of making nasty, hurtful remarks, I just don’t get it! You look fabulous Lorraine.”

“What a horrible thing to say!” one woman tweeted. “6am is a bit early to be drunk Cathy, Lorraine looks amazing.”

“How rude!” a third shocked fan said.

While another warned: “Cathy, it’s none of your business what Lorraine does with her hair. Wind your neck in.”

Ranvir stood in for Lorraine (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine struck down by illness

The beloved presenter was struck down by a sudden illness last week, forcing her to take time off work at the last minute.

Tweeting on Wednesday (February 22), Lorraine explained why she’d be missing to her 738,000 followers.

She wrote: “When you have to be sent home from work early in the morning because you are suddenly attacked by a hideous bug.

GMB host Ranvir Singh stepped in after the editor asked her to cover for Lorraine.

Speaking on GMB just before the show started, Ranvir said: “I got a call from the editor at 7:18am and I was asleep and I was on the train by 7:30.

“I’m quite proud of myself this morning!”

Lorraine airs weekdays from 9am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.