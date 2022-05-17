Lorraine Kelly revealed on Instagram that she had a wardrobe malfunction on Tuesday and was forced to change her outfit for viewers.

The ITV star revealed what had happened before she hit the air.

In her post, Lorraine revealed that her original outfit choice was causing a serious problem behind the scenes.

The striking gingham print was making the cameras strobe and making viewers’ TV sets “all funny”.

Lorraine Kelly had a wardrobe malfunction (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine Kelly on Instagram

“So a wardrobe crisis this morning!” Lorraine told fans.

“My original dress choice was ‘strobing’ and making your TV go all funny so I’ve had a quick change – original dress @lkbennettlondon and new one @finerylondon.”

Fans rushed to compliment the star on her outfit change, and wish her well.

One replied: “You look amazing in whatever… You are a female Benjamin Button.”

Another wrote: “I thought I was seeing things. Both beautiful dresses.”

“Loved the gingham dress! I was wondering what happened to it after you changed lol,” a third fan said.

Meanwhile, Lorraine has been on a weight loss journey recently.

The Scottish presenter managed to drop a stone in six weeks after initially putting on weight during lockdown.

Lorraine Kelly confessed on Instagram that she was forced to change her outfit (Credit: ITV)

In an interview with Bella magazine, Lorraine revealed that she makes sure to get 10,00 steps a day while she’s walking her dog.

The presenter has also been getting into Zumba classes, which she said that she managed to do on holiday with her friend recently.

Speaking about the dance workout, Lorraine said: “You get to my age and you don’t go clubbing. Apart from a few weddings you do miss dancing to banging tunes! So it’s nice to have that.

“I’d like to do a bit more yoga and pilates but I think it’s just nice to do things you enjoy.”

